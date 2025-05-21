Global Coin, a leader in modern numismatics and premier source for rare and exclusive coinage, proudly announces the release of the groundbreaking 2025 (P) Silver Eagle “EAGLE PRIVY.” This first-of-its-kind Silver Eagle features a laser-engraved eagle privy mark—a powerful tribute to the series’ legacy and a bold leap forward in U.S. Mint history.

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint and certified in perfect NGC MS70 condition, the 2025 Eagle Privy represents a monumental evolution in the American Silver Eagle program. The United States Mint has authorized a limited mintage of just 500,000 coins, making it one of the most exclusive Silver Eagles in recent memory.



Adding to its desirability, only 50,000 coins received the elite “One of First 50,000 Issued” designation. Of those, Global Coin has secured an ultra-limited allocation of only 50 coins bearing the Advanced Release designation, certified in NGC’s highest grade, and presented in Global Coin Series holders—further authenticated by the hand signature of Anna Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States.

“This release marks a new chapter in the Silver Eagle’s journey,” said a spokesperson for Global Coin. “The eagle privy is not only a design innovation—it’s a statement of where numismatics is heading. This coin is more than silver. It’s a modern American artifact.”

The eagle privy—engraved directly onto the master die using cutting-edge laser technology—sets a new standard in detail and precision, offering collectors a striking emblem of strength and national pride.

This release continues the prestigious lineage of V75 and Star privy issues, placing the 2025 Eagle Privy squarely in the conversation as a future key date for modern collectors and serious investors alike.