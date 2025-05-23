Author KM Selvidge Announces New Children’s Book Series on Mental Health and Resilience

A New Voice for Children’s Mental Health Awareness

KM Selvidge, an accomplished author and advocate, has announced the release of her groundbreaking new series of children’s books that delve into the challenges faced by children growing up in households with mental health struggles. Inspired by her own experiences as the sibling of an older brother with mental illness, Selvidge seeks to provide young readers with relatable stories of resilience, strength, and self-determination. Her first book, Kloe’s New Start, has already received notable recognition, including several prestigious awards and nominations.

With over 25 years of experience in nonprofit development and corporate social responsibility, Selvidge has worked with organizations such as the American Red Cross, the YMCA, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Her shift to authoring children’s books represents her continued commitment to driving change within communities and providing a platform for important conversations surrounding mental health.

A Story of Hope, Strength, and Understanding

The central theme of Selvidge’s new series revolves around navigating complex family dynamics, particularly those influenced by mental illness. Through the use of animal characters and charming illustrations, the books communicate these serious issues in an approachable and empathetic way for children.

“I want kids to know they are not alone in their struggles,” says Selvidge. “Life doesn’t have to be defined by complex family situations. Resilience and strength can be found within, no matter the challenges you face.”

The stories are designed not only to raise awareness about mental health but also to encourage young readers to understand that their experiences don’t define their futures. Through her writing, Selvidge aims to empower children to recognize their own strengths and create their own narratives, despite the difficult situations they may encounter at home or at school.

Recognition and Awards for Kloe’s New Start

Selvidge’s debut book, Kloe’s New Start, has already earned significant recognition, including several prestigious awards. The book was honored with the Readers Favorite 5-Star Award, the Family Choice Award for 2024, the Bookfest Award, and the Royal Dragonfly Book Award. It also earned the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and received recognition from the International Impact Book Awards. These accolades are a testament to the powerful message Selvidge is sharing with the world.

Additionally, Selvidge was nominated as a finalist for the Author of the Year Award for Children’s Social Impact, further affirming her dedication to making a difference through storytelling.

A Commitment to Supporting Mental Health Initiatives

Beyond her writing, Selvidge is committed to raising awareness about mental health through partnerships with schools, nonprofits, and organizations focused on children’s mental health education. Her goal is to work with these groups to provide resources that help families and young people navigate the complexities of living with mental illness.

“The more we talk about mental health and bring awareness to it, the less stigmatized it becomes,” Selvidge explains. “As a society, we need to shift the narrative around mental health and ensure that children have the tools to cope with their challenges.”

A Unique Platform for Change

What sets Selvidge apart from others in the field is her deeply personal connection to the subject matter. Having grown up with a sibling who faced mental health challenges, Selvidge brings a unique perspective to her storytelling. Her writing is not just informative but emotionally resonant, allowing children and their families to see themselves reflected in the stories.

With her ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy, Selvidge is poised to continue making a positive impact on young readers and their families through both her writing and her advocacy work.

About Kathryn Selvidge

KM Selvidge is an author and advocate who has spent over 25 years in nonprofit development, working with organizations that support children, families, and social causes. With a strong background in corporate social responsibility, Selvidge has helped leading global organizations achieve their fundraising goals. As the sibling of an older brother with mental illness, Selvidge is passionate about raising awareness around mental health and helping families navigate the challenges that come with it. Her debut children’s book, Kloe’s New Start, has received numerous awards and is the first in a series that aims to empower children to build resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

