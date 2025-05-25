Curtis Ray Jr. Announces Global Radio Success of New Single BLOW YA MIND Under His Independent Label EARGAZM AUDIO

From Bedroom Studio to International Airwaves

Curtis Ray Jr., known professionally as Luver x Curt KO, is establishing himself as a powerful new voice in the music industry. Born on August 11, 1992, Curtis is not just a singer or rapper; he is a true creative force whose artistry spans across music production, songwriting, photography, and graphic design etc… His unique sound and visual storytelling have positioned him as an independent artist to watch.

Beginning his journey at just 12 years old, Curtis started recording music with makeshift equipment, guided by an innate desire to capture and share his voice. What began as youthful exploration has evolved into a mission to deliver high vibrational music that resonates with listeners worldwide.

A Moment of Recognition and an Unexpected Opportunity

In 2021, Curtis’s journey reached a pivotal milestone when he participated in a social media challenge hosted by R&B star Eric Bellinger to promote Bellinger’s single “Only You.” With no access to a professional studio due to pandemic limitations, Curtis sent a direct message to Bellinger, sharing his interest in collaborating. To his surprise, Bellinger responded, sparking a dialogue that eventually led to the inclusion of Curtis’s track “Know About It” on Bellinger’s independent artist showcase mixtape The Get Up.

This breakthrough moment was more than a career highlight; it affirmed Curtis’s belief in his path as an independent artist and his commitment to authenticity, artistic integrity, and entrepreneurial growth.

CEO of EARGAZM AUDIO: Building a Legacy for Independent Creatives

Now leading his own label, EARGAZM AUDIO, Curtis is actively working to develop a loyal global fanbase. His latest single, BLOW YA MIND, has been particularly successful, garnering radio airplay in ten different countries. With spins every six hours on a mix of commercial and indie stations—such as MetroFM, PowerHits, MelodiaFM, LaMega, HITFM, and 562 Live Radio in Long Beach—BLOW YA MIND has become a standout anthem for fans of high-energy, emotionally resonant Afro-pop and Rap.

The single’s expanding reach into bars, clubs, and live event playlists is solidifying Luver x Curt KO’s status as a rising international act.

High Vibrations and Creative Independence

Luver x Curt KO sets himself apart by channeling a musical frequency that blends authenticity, genre-fluid innovation, and business-savvy strategy. His aim is to build a sustainable career that avoids common industry traps while creating community-based platforms for other independent creatives. This commitment extends beyond music—Curtis is also a talented graphic designer and photographer, skills that allow him to maintain a cohesive visual identity across his brand.

His genre-defying sound has often been labeled as “high vibrational”—a term that accurately captures the emotional uplift and artistic depth that Curtis infuses into each track.

Music With Purpose: A Catalog That Connects

Curtis’s goal is to create music that doesn’t just entertain but connects with audiences on an energetic level. He sees each song as an opportunity to offer something listeners can relate to or draw power from. BLOW YA MIND represents this vision clearly—an embodiment of his signature blend of lyrical honesty, rhythmic drive, and emotional resonance.

As the track gains momentum, Curtis continues to focus on growing organically while keeping his sights set on developing tools and opportunities for other independent talents.

About Luver x Curt KO

Luver x Curt KO (Curtis Ray Jr.) is an independent singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, graphic designer, and photographer from the United States. He is the founder and CEO of EARGAZM AUDIO, a music label dedicated to authentic, high vibrational sound and visual artistry. Since launching his career at age 12, Curtis has released a growing catalog of music and multimedia work. His mission is to create a sustainable platform for independent creatives worldwide through integrity-driven innovation.

