Aaron Foster Announces “Mostly Jokes” Tour, Winner of Best Solo Show at the 2025 Tucson Fringe Festival

Aaron Foster Takes the Stage with Dark Comedy Tour: “Mostly Jokes”

Aaron Foster, a comedian who turned his personal struggles into a source of dark humor, is taking his critically acclaimed solo show “Mostly Jokes” on tour across the United States and Canada. The show, which won “Best Solo Show” at the 2025 Tucson Fringe Festival, explores the complexities of mental health, family trauma, and life’s darker moments through Foster’s candid storytelling.

Foster, who is no stranger to reinvention, decided to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a stand-up comedian at the age of 50. Over the past two years, he has crafted his show into a raw and unapologetic examination of the struggles that have defined his life, from growing up with a bipolar father to dealing with a schizophrenic brother. His humor offers audiences an honest perspective on the challenges that often remain unsaid in the comedy world.

The journey to comedy is not Foster’s first reinvention. His varied career spans from wholesale home furnishings to nationally renowned license plate art displayed in the Smithsonian, and from hosting an HGTV show to co-founding a sports-nutrition startup. His restaurant was named #12 in the country by Yelp in 2021. Yet, despite his past successes, Foster found that pursuing stand-up comedy—starting from scratch—was the most cathartic journey of all.

“Mostly Jokes” is a stand-up and storytelling show that combines Foster’s unique perspective on family, mental health, and the absurdity of life. Described as “dark comedy with a huge heart,” the show has received praise for its ability to make audiences laugh at uncomfortable yet deeply relatable subjects. The production is not just a comedy show, but a chance for Foster to connect with others facing similar struggles, showing that it’s never too late to start over.

A Story of Starting Over, No Matter the Age

For many, the idea of reinventing oneself in their 50s might seem daunting, but Foster is living proof that it’s possible—and even rewarding. As he says, “This isn’t my second chapter, it’s my 5th or 6th, and I’m working my ass off to make sure I have a happy ending.” Through his comedic work, Foster demonstrates that pursuing one’s dreams isn’t restricted by age. It’s a message that resonates deeply with his audiences, many of whom are dealing with their own struggles or challenges in life.

Foster’s approach to comedy is a direct departure from the trend of crowd work that has dominated the stand-up scene in recent years. Instead of relying on audience interaction, he has crafted a show that is meticulously written, blending humor with poignant reflections on his mental health journey. His raw honesty and thoughtfulness set him apart from many of his peers, offering audiences a more introspective, rather than purely comedic, experience.

While touring small to mid-sized towns, Foster remains focused on one goal: to help people feel less alone. He embraces the idea that the intimacy of a smaller audience allows him to make a more significant impact. Whether it’s a packed house or a handful of attendees, Foster delivers each show with the same dedication and passion.

Why Aaron Foster’s “Mostly Jokes” Resounds with Audiences

The critical acclaim and warm audience responses to “Mostly Jokes” have been extraordinary. A recent reviewer praised the show, saying: “You will fall in love with a man who would rather you not,” capturing Foster’s balance of vulnerability and humor. Other audience members have described it as “subversively funny,” with one person commenting, “Holy shit! That is the most uncomfortable laughing I’ve had in a long time, but fuck me if that isn’t some cathartic shit right there.” Such responses reflect the powerful emotional connection that Foster’s comedy creates.

Having already performed at prestigious events like the Hollywood Fringe Festival, where his show garnered positive reviews, Foster’s upcoming tour is eagerly anticipated. For him, comedy is not just a career; it’s a way to process the madness of life and to share that experience with others.

About Aaron Foster

Aaron Foster is a comedian, actor, and storyteller whose unique brand of dark humor has made him a rising star in the comedy world. With a background that includes hosting an HGTV show, acting in films, and co-founding a sports-nutrition startup, Foster’s life has been anything but ordinary. At the age of 50, he turned to comedy to address his personal struggles with depression, anxiety, and family trauma. His solo show, “Mostly Jokes,” is a candid reflection on his journey and has been well-received by audiences and critics alike for its blend of humor and vulnerability.

Foster’s commitment to his craft, as well as his passion for sharing his story, has made him a voice in the mental health conversation, and he continues to perform across the U.S. and Canada as part of his ongoing tour. He is also working on his first comedy special, expected to be released later this year.

