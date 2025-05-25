Fabi Pro Beauty Announces 10+ Years of Expertise in Luxury Hair Extensions, Custom Color, and Makeup Services in NYC, Named Best Hair Extensions Specialist in NYC of 2025

Fabi Pro Beauty Marks Over a Decade of Transforming Beauty in Manhattan with Prestigious Award

Fabi Pro Beauty, a leading hair and beauty studio located in the heart of New York City, proudly announces its 10+ years of expertise in luxury hair extensions, custom color, and professional makeup services. Founded by master colorist and extensions specialist Fabiana Cohen, the salon has earned a reputation as a trusted destination for personalized, high-quality beauty transformations.

This milestone is further highlighted by the salon receiving the distinguished title of Best Hair Extensions Specialist in NYC of 2025, underscoring its commitment to exceptional service and artistry.



Specialization in Luxury Hair Extensions and Custom Color

The reputation of Fabi Pro Beauty as a premier salon for hair extensions rests on its precision and expertise. The salon specializes in a variety of extension methods including tape-in, keratin bond, and others, ensuring every installation is seamless and natural-looking. Each extension service is tailored to meet the specific needs, desired look, and lifestyle of clients, maintaining the health and integrity of natural hair.

Beyond extensions, Fabi Pro Beauty offers a range of custom color services such as balayage, highlights, and vibrant fashion colors. The personalized approach to color has consistently earned praise from clients, with Fabiana Cohen known for creating shades that perfectly complement individual style and features.

Award Recognition: Best Hair Extensions Specialist in NYC of 2025

The prestigious award recognizes Fabi Pro Beauty’s dedication to world-class hair extension services and flawless client transformations. Owner Fabiana Cohen’s extensive experience, advanced techniques, and product expertise have positioned the salon as a leader in the New York City beauty market.

The award highlights several key factors:

Outstanding Product Evaluation: Fabi Pro Beauty uses only premium extension materials that ensure comfort, durability, and a natural blend with clients’ hair.

Demonstrated Expertise and Knowledge: With over a decade of hands-on experience, Fabiana Cohen excels in various extension methods, from tape-in to keratin bonds, delivering customized, natural results.

Authenticity and Trust: The salon's transparent, customer-first approach fosters lasting client relationships, focusing on enhancing natural beauty while preserving hair health.

Quantitative Performance Excellence: Consistently positive client reviews emphasize the precision, longevity, and quality of hair extension services.

Competitive Differentiation: Personalized consultations and bespoke extension techniques set Fabi Pro Beauty apart from competitors in a crowded market.

Trend-Forward Cuts and Professional Makeup Services

In addition to hair extensions and custom color, Fabi Pro Beauty excels at delivering precision cuts and styles that reflect current fashion trends while enhancing clients’ natural hair texture and structure. The salon’s makeup services cater to various needs, from natural day looks to full-glam appearances, ideal for special events or photoshoots.

Personalized Beauty: The New Luxury

Fabiana Cohen’s philosophy centers on personalized beauty, tailoring each service to the unique needs and preferences of every client. Whether crafting a custom color blend, selecting the perfect extension length, or executing a trend-forward cut, the salon focuses on creating an experience that values individual expression and client satisfaction.

This commitment to bespoke service has distinguished Fabi Pro Beauty as a leader in New York City’s luxury beauty market.

Client Testimonials Reflect Excellence in Service

Clients consistently praise the salon’s professionalism and quality. One client, Riley Garcia, shared:

“Fabi did absolutely amazing! She listened carefully to what I wanted, guided me to the perfect color, and was meticulous with the process. After previous bad experiences at other salons, I was anxious, but Fabi’s expertise put me at ease. I will definitely be returning.”

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and Industry Leadership

Building on its established reputation and recent award, Fabi Pro Beauty aims to expand its influence further in the NYC beauty industry. Fabiana Cohen remains focused on maintaining excellence while pursuing additional industry recognitions, including “Master Colorist of the Year.”

The salon is committed to innovation, client satisfaction, and setting new standards for personalized luxury beauty services in New York City.

About Fabi Pro Beauty



Located in Manhattan, Fabi Pro Beauty is a premier salon specializing in luxury hair extensions, custom color, and professional makeup services. Founded by Fabiana Cohen, a master colorist and extension specialist, the salon is recognized for trend-forward, personalized beauty transformations. With over a decade of experience, Fabi Pro Beauty continues to elevate high-quality beauty services in New York City.

Media Contact:

Fabiana Cohen

Owner, Fabi Pro Beauty

Email: fabianacohensalon@gmail.com

Website: www.fabiprobeauty.com

Instagram: @fabiprobeauty

Facebook: Fabi Pro Beauty