Polar Quest Shop Launches Cooling Fan Jackets to Address Heat Risks for Outdoor Workers

Introduction to a Growing Heat Challenge

Polar Quest Shop, a Florida-based company, has officially launched its cooling fan jackets designed to protect outdoor workers and outdoor enthusiasts from the increasing threat of heat exhaustion in the United States. These innovative jackets combine cutting-edge technology with practical design to provide cooling relief in high-heat conditions.



As climate change drives hotter summers, outdoor professionals—including construction crews, landscapers, and delivery drivers—face greater risks of heat-related illness. Outdoor workers face deadly heat—this jacket fights back. Traditional workwear often fails to offer sufficient protection. Polar Quest Shop’s jackets use dual 12V fans powered by a high-capacity 16,000mAh battery, delivering up to 12 hours of airflow. Lightweight, breathable fabric and high-visibility safety colors make them ideal for demanding work environments.

Founder and CEO Asami Becker explains: “Heat exhaustion is a serious concern for many workers. Our jackets are not just gear—they’re essential tools for staying safe and comfortable. Once people try them, they say they can’t imagine working without one.”

Global Market Growth and Rising Demand

The market for wearable cooling technology is growing fast. According to 24MarketReports, the global market for air-conditioned clothing was valued at USD 110 million in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 8.3%.

While fan-powered cooling jackets have seen widespread use in Japan and other countries, adoption in the U.S. is just beginning to accelerate. With increased awareness of heat-related risks and limited domestic competition, Polar Quest Shop is uniquely positioned to lead the U.S. market—offering reliable, regulation-ready solutions built for American workers.

“This is more than just a product launch—it’s a movement to redefine how we protect people working in extreme conditions,” says Becker.

Community Engagement and the #StayCool Movement

Beyond the product, Polar Quest Shop is building a community around heat safety with its #StayCool Movement. Through social media and customer engagement, the company raises awareness about heat exhaustion and encourages people to take proactive steps to stay safe in the sun.

Accessing More Information and Support

To learn more about Polar Quest's cooling jackets, visit https://polarquestshop.com. The website features product details, customer testimonials, and wholesale inquiry options.

About Polar Quest Shop



Founded by Asami Becker, Polar Quest Shop creates innovative cooling fan jackets to help people stay safe and productive in extreme heat. The brand blends proven international technology with practical design to meet the evolving needs of outdoor workers across the U.S.

