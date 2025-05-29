DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Volvo Considers New Plug-In Hybrid Production in South Carolina

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 29, 2025

Volvo Considers New Plug-In Hybrid Production in South Carolina

Volvo Cars is exploring building a new plug-in hybrid vehicle at its Ridgeland, South Carolina facility. CEO and President Håkan Samuelsson revealed the plan during an analyst call on April 29, explaining it as a move to improve production efficiency and better utilize underused capacity.

This initiative is part of Volvo’s broader strategy to safeguard profits by cutting costs by 18 billion Swedish kronor ($1.8 billion) by 2026. While Samuelsson acknowledged that boosting domestic production could offset rising import duties, the company has already reduced the Ridgeland workforce by approximately 5%—125 jobs eliminated out of 2,500 employees—according to a Volvo spokesperson.

Though tariffs were not cited as the primary motivation for the cost cuts, Samuelsson emphasized that the measures aim to strengthen the company’s resilience amid unprecedented industry challenges.

Focus on Profitability, Electrification, and Regionalization

Samuelsson highlighted three pillars for Volvo’s future direction: profitability, electrification, and regionalization. Despite launching the EX90 fully electric SUV at Ridgeland last June, production levels have yet to reach the plant’s full capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year.

To maximize output, the company intends to introduce another model to the facility as soon as possible. However, this will not be an all-electric vehicle but rather a “more conventional plug-in hybrid in a very attractive and popular shape,” designed to boost production volume.

The Ridgeland plant also produces the Polestar 3 electric SUV. As production ramps up for both Volvo and Polestar models, cost savings are anticipated through shared components, leveraging efficiencies unique to the parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding.

Samuelsson described this synergy as “a unique opportunity” that few other automakers possess.

What The Author Thinks

Volvo’s move to add a plug-in hybrid at its U.S. plant reflects a pragmatic approach to navigating today’s volatile automotive market. By balancing electrification goals with market demand for hybrids, Volvo can maintain volume and profitability while adapting to tariff pressures and production capacity challenges. This strategy underscores the importance of flexibility in an era where regulations, consumer preferences, and global supply chains constantly shift.

Featured image credit: harry_nl via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Polar Quest Shop Launches Cooling Fan Jackets to Address Heat Risks for Outdoor Workers
May 29, 2025 Ethan Lin
Oomma Mmooa MD Introduces Personalized Med Spa Services in Spring Hill, TN
May 29, 2025 Ethan Lin
Image Beauty Announces Largest Selection of Discount Beauty Supplies, Including Cosmetics, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances, and Tools
May 29, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801