Oomma Mmooa MD Introduces Personalized Med Spa Services in Spring Hill, TN

Oomma Mmooa MD Brings a New Era of Self-Care to Spring Hill

Oomma Mmooa MD, a luxury med spa located at 5226 Main Street, D6, Spring Hill, Tennessee, has officially launched and will hold its grand opening on June 27, 2025. Founded by Dr. Sowmini Oomman—known professionally as Dr. Mini—the spa introduces advanced aesthetic treatments alongside a personalized, holistic approach to wellness. For more information, visit www.oommamd.com.

Dr. Mini’s journey into the med spa industry stems from a deep passion for total wellness and a desire to make self-care accessible to everyone. “When I first entered the med spa world, I was unsure if I belonged. Now, I want to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued,” said Dr. Mini. With a commitment to making clients feel beautiful and empowered, Oomma Mmooa MD offers a safe and supportive space where self-care and luxury meet.

Leading the Way with Personalized, Cutting-Edge Treatments

Oomma Mmooa MD specializes in a variety of non-invasive to minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, integrating the latest technology and regenerative medicine. Among the services offered are exosome therapy, laser rejuvenation, and organic skin treatments, all designed to enhance clients’ natural beauty. Exosome therapy, a cutting-edge treatment in regenerative medicine, is one of the spa’s standout offerings, helping to rejuvenate skin by harnessing the power of stem cells to promote healing and regeneration.

“At Oomma Mmooa MD, we are focused on providing treatments that address the unique needs of each client,” said Dr. “Mini”. “Whether it’s a facial, laser rejuvenation, or a regenerative therapy like exosome therapy, every treatment is tailored to meet the individual’s goals, ensuring that they get the most out of their experience.”

Empowering Women Through Health and Wellness

As a woman entrepreneur and physician, Dr. “Mini” understands the challenges women face when it comes to maintaining their health and beauty. Her goal with Oomma Mmooa MD is to create an environment that not only offers top-tier aesthetic treatments but also empowers women to feel confident and cared for.

“I have always believed that self-care is essential for overall health. When women take the time to care for themselves, it has a positive impact on their health, confidence, and well-being,” said Dr. “Mini”. Oomma Mmooa MD offers a space where women can not only rejuvenate but also take time to focus on their personal wellness in a supportive and compassionate environment.

A Community-Oriented Approach to Wellness

In addition to offering luxurious med spa services, Oomma Mmooa MD is deeply committed to supporting the local community. The spa has partnered with Spring Hill’s school athletics programs, teachers, first responders, and military personnel by creating specialized wellness programs tailored to their needs. This community-focused approach reflects Dr.“Mini” commitment to giving back and supporting those who serve the community.

“Being part of the Spring Hill community means a lot to me. We’re not just here to offer a service but to help improve the lives of those around us,” explained Dr. “Mini”Supporting our teachers, first responders, and military personnel is one way we can give back to those who work tirelessly to make our community better.”

A Family-Centered Experience

One of the key differentiators of Oomma Mmooa MD is the family-like atmosphere that permeates the spa. The team at Oomma Mmooa MD operates with a strong sense of camaraderie, which extends to their clients. Each treatment is personalized based on individual needs, and the staff takes the time to listen to clients’ concerns, ensuring that every client feels like a valued member of the Oomma Mmooa MD family.

“Our clients are not just clients to us; they’re part of our community,” said Dr. “Mini” “We take the time to understand their goals and customize treatments that best support their needs. Our goal is always to help them look and feel their best.”

About Oomma Mmooa MD

Oomma Mmooa MD is a luxury med spa located in Spring Hill, Tennessee, founded by Dr. “Mini” With a focus on holistic wellness, cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, and personalized care, the spa offers a range of services designed to help clients rejuvenate, relax, and improve their overall well-being. From organic facials to advanced regenerative therapies, Oomma Mmooa MD is committed to blending nature and science for optimal results. Dr. “Mini” mission is to create an empowering, welcoming space where beauty and wellness are available to everyone.

Media Contact:

Dr. Sowmini Oomman, Founder

OOMMA MMOOA MD

Phone: 615-302-8036

Email: admin@oommamd.com

Website: www.oommamd.com

Facebook: Oomma Mmooa MD Facebook

Instagram: Oomma Mmooa MD Instagram