Gym Mentor Announces Launch of Ultimate Gym System 1.0, Bringing AI Automation to Fitness Industry

Gym Mentor Launches Industry-First AI Automation Platform for Gyms

Gym Mentor, an Australian AI and automation agency, has officially launched the Ultimate Gym System (UGS 1.0), a technology platform tailored exclusively for gym owners. This launch introduces an all-in-one solution that automates lead management, appointment booking, sales conversions, and client retention to help gyms operate more efficiently.

The platform combines AI-powered phone agents, marketing automation, customer relationship management workflows, and real-time business analytics into one integrated system. This innovation allows gym owners to reduce administrative workload and focus on member engagement and growth.

Beau-Jacob Houldsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Gym Mentor, said, “We have developed a system that replaces chaos with structure, empowering gym owners to reclaim their time while growing their businesses efficiently.”

Addressing Critical Challenges in Gym Operations

The Ultimate Gym System directly tackles common operational challenges faced by gym owners such as missed calls, delayed lead follow-ups, and overwhelming administrative duties. The AI-powered phone and messaging assistants operate continuously, ensuring every lead is promptly addressed and appointments are booked automatically, leading to improved lead conversion rates and customer experience.

Jaydyn Hansen, Co-Founder of Gym Mentor, noted, “Most gyms do not need more leads; they need a system that effectively converts the leads they already have. Our platform delivers precisely that.”

This system is distinctive in combining AI setters with live human closers, offering an efficient yet personalized sales process tailored to the fitness industry.

Features and Benefits of Ultimate Gym System 1.0

The Ultimate Gym System 1.0 integrates multiple key features designed to support gym growth. These include AI-driven phone and messaging assistants that manage inquiries and appointment bookings, automated marketing funnels developed specifically for fitness businesses, and CRM automation that nurtures leads and manages client retention. Additionally, the platform provides real-time KPI dashboards to offer actionable business insights, along with pre-built sales scripts, templates, and standard operating procedures to enable quick system adoption. Gym Mentor also offers continuous coaching and community support from experienced gym professionals to help owners maximize the system’s benefits.

This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for multiple disconnected tools, providing gym owners with a scalable and adaptable solution that addresses their unique operational challenges.

Empowering Gym Owners Through Technology and Community

In addition to technology, Gym Mentor prioritizes building a community and providing expert support. Gym owners using UGS 1.0 gain access to a free global network where they can collaborate, share strategies, and receive ongoing guidance on automation and modern sales techniques.

The company’s founders bring deep industry experience, having scaled over 14 gyms and sold 32 locations, ensuring that the system is built on real-world insights. Beau-Jacob Houldsworth remarked, “We are creating more than software. We are setting a new industry standard.” Gym Mentor also offers a free four-week course designed to help gym owners implement automation tools without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

Industry Impact and Future Growth

Since its launch, Gym Mentor’s Ultimate Gym System has attracted interest from multi-location gym operators and fitness franchises, with ongoing conversations around white-label partnerships and broader implementation.

Clients have reported measurable improvements in operations. Nick Grey, owner of Fitness Perfection, commented, “The AI assistant handles every call and books appointments instantly, allowing our team to focus on training rather than chasing leads.” Vanessa, owner of Greatest Version Strength, added, “The UGS system transformed our operations. Automation has helped us manage our gym more like a business than a busy gym floor.”

Gym Mentor is expanding internationally and is actively seeking new partnerships and speaking opportunities to promote automation as the future standard for gym management.

About Gym Mentor

Gym Mentor is an Australian AI and automation agency focused exclusively on gym owners. The company provides the Ultimate Gym System 1.0, an integrated platform combining AI technology, marketing automation, and expert coaching to help gyms operate efficiently and grow sustainably. Founded by fitness industry veterans Beau-Jacob Houldsworth and Jaydyn Hansen, Gym Mentor supports gym owners through technology and community, setting a new standard for fitness business management.

For more information, visit www.gymmentor.com.au.

Media Contact

Beau-Jacob Houldsworth

Co-Founder & CEO, Gym Mentor

Email: beau@gymmentor.com.au

Phone: 0459250532

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube