Nike to Sell Directly on Amazon Again for First Time Since 2019

Nike is set to resume selling its products directly on Amazon in the U.S. for the first time since 2019, CNBC has confirmed.

In 2019, Nike and several other major brands, including Birkenstock, stopped selling wholesale on Amazon. The decision was driven by a desire to regain control over the customer experience and concerns about counterfeit goods on Amazon’s vast third-party marketplace.

Nike’s absence meant that only a limited selection of its products was available through third-party sellers on Amazon, with the brand being “gated” to restrict counterfeit and low-quality items. Other gated brands include Apple and L’Oreal.

Nike’s Renewed Strategy and Amazon’s Expansion

A Nike spokesperson announced that the company is investing in its marketplace strategy to offer more products and services “wherever and however” consumers want to shop.

“This includes expanding to new digital accounts, including Amazon in the U.S., new physical partners like Printemps, elevating retail experiences across the marketplace, and launching Nike’s AI-powered conversational search to improve our online services,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon confirmed it will “soon begin sourcing a much wider range of Nike products directly” to expand its U.S. selection.

Impact on Third-Party Sellers

Amazon emphasized its support for independent sellers, providing them a grace period to sell through overlapping inventory affected by the new deal.

The agreement marks a win for Amazon as it continues to attract high-end brands. While Amazon’s early apparel success came from basics and private labels, the platform has been moving upscale. Recently, Amazon launched a luxury storefront featuring brands like Dolce & Gabbana in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue.

What The Author Thinks Nike’s decision to sell directly on Amazon again reflects a pragmatic shift in brand strategy, balancing control with market reach. While the threat of counterfeits remains, partnering closely with Amazon allows Nike to tap into a massive customer base and leverage advanced tools like AI search to enhance the shopping experience. This move may prompt other premium brands to reconsider their stance on marketplaces, signaling a new era where e-commerce giants and legacy brands find ways to collaborate rather than compete.

Featured image credit: Jonathan Cooper via Pexels

