Benkam Represents Uzbekistan at Aluminium USA 2025, Showcasing Innovative Extrusion Solutions

Benkam, a leading manufacturer of aluminum extrusion profiles from Uzbekistan, took part in Aluminium USA 2025, becoming the only representative of Uzbekistan at one of the most prominent events for the North American aluminum industry.

Held in Nashville, Tennessee, the exhibition gathered global industry leaders to explore the future of aluminum technologies. Benkam’s participation underscores the company’s growing international presence and Uzbekistan’s increasing industrial competitiveness.

“We are proud to represent Uzbekistan on such a respected platform,” said Alisher Sirajiddinov, CEO of Benkam. “Our goal is to offer advanced, efficient, and sustainable aluminum solutions to global partners, with a strong emphasis on quality and innovation.”

During the exhibition, Benkam presented a wide range of high-precision aluminum extrusion profiles for sectors including construction, transportation, and industrial manufacturing. The company emphasized its fully integrated production system, vertical quality control, and commitment to low-carbon extrusion technologies through energy-efficient operations and recycling.

Benkam held a series of strategic meetings with industry stakeholders, discussing opportunities for long-term cooperation, distribution, and export partnerships.

Participation in Aluminium USA marks a key milestone in Benkam’s journey to becoming a recognized international supplier of premium aluminum profiles.