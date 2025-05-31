Embark on a Journey Through Japan’s History in Traditional Attire: Experiencing the “Salt Road Walk” in Otari Village, Nagano Prefecture

Approximately 400 years ago, during the Edo period, the historic “Salt Road” was used to transport salt and seafood from the sea to inland areas. In Otari Village, Nagano Prefecture, where a section of this road still remains, you can now experience walking along this historic path. This year, a costume rental service allowing you to become a traveler of the past, as well as a multilingual audio guide service, have been launched. Why not set out on a special journey to experience Japan’s history and culture with all five senses while gazing at the beautiful Northern Alps?

Not only can you walk along the historic road, but you can also experience it feeling as if you’ve become a traveler from the Edo period with our “Traveler Costume Rental.” Starting in 2025, this service allows you to enjoy the Salt Road Walk experience while dressed in Edo-period traveler attire.

You can choose from two types of costumes: the “Authentic Set,” which recreates traditional attire, and the “Simple Set,” for a more casual experience. Each includes props that enhance the feeling of travel and are perfect for photos. Combined with the nature and historical sites of Otari Village, you’ll feel as if you’ve wandered into a Japanese historical drama.

We offer the following two types of costumes:

〈Authentic Set〉 Men’s: Kimono, obi (waist sash), tekko (hand covers), kyahan (gaiters), kasa (hat), cane Women’s: Kimono, obi, tekko, kyahan, okoshi (head covering), cane

〈Simple Set〉 White pilgrim’s robe, wagesa (Buddhist stole), cane, kasa

【Rental Application】

Hotel Sunny Valley

Phone: 0261-83-2109 (Japanese language only, email recommended)

Email: info@sunny-valley.net

◼️ Recommended Photo Spots

Along the Salt Road Walk, there are numerous perfect photo spots where the traveler costumes look stunning. The contrast between the nature of the four seasons, historical buildings, and the magnificent mountains creates pictures that look like paintings.

The scenery is picturesque enough even with a smartphone. Perfect for travel memories and sharing on social media. We especially recommend the following spots, so please be sure to stop by.

・Water Mill

The small water mill nestled along the Salt Road has a charming atmosphere reminiscent of old tales. Stopping there in your traveler costume will make you feel as if you’ve stepped back in time. The cherry blossoms that bloom here in spring create a wonderfully photogenic scene for a special picture.

・Senkuni Guard Station

This is the site of a former checkpoint along the Salt Road. We recommend taking photos while imagining the routes traveled by people in the past. With the stone walls and old gate as a backdrop, you can capture photos that look like scenes from a historical drama.

・Path with a View of the Northern Alps

On a clear day, you can capture the majestic panorama of the Northern Alps in the background as you travel along the path. The fusion of the grand scale of nature and the elegance of the costumes is sure to result in a unique and unforgettable photo.

What is the Salt Road?

The “Salt Road” refers to the Chikuni Kaido, a roughly 120km long route used during the Edo period to transport salt and seafood from Itoigawa City in Niigata Prefecture to Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture. Known as one of the longest “salt roads” in Japan, it served as a major economic artery at the time, with packhorses and carriers (ninai-te) transporting goods.

Along the roadside, you’ll find charming spots where nature and history intertwine, such as “Ushikata-juku” inns where the cattle drivers who traveled with their cows stayed, stone statues of the “Hyakutai Kannon” built in the late Edo period, and breathtaking views overlooking the Northern Alps. The paths are well-maintained and can be enjoyed safely from around the end of April when the snow melts until the snowfall season in November.

Model Course Using Public Transportation

One of the attractions of the Salt Road Walk is that you can enjoy it even without a car. By using public transportation such as the JR Oito Line and the village bus, you can enjoy a journey that is environmentally friendly, safe, and secure.

The model course starts from JR Minami-Otari Station, takes you by bus to the Salt Road entrance, then follows the “Route across the Thousand Kingdoms”, where nature and history intertwine. After visiting the local museum and souvenir shop, enjoying a meal and a hot spring bath, you’ll return to Minami-Otari Station by bus. This route, which can be easily enjoyed in about half a day, is recommended for beginners and families.

[Example: Route across the Thousand Kingdoms]

Time Itinerary

8:02 Arrive at JR Oito Line, Minami-Otari Station

8:31 Board the village bus (bound for Tsugaike Highland)

8:58 Get off at Tsugaike Highland bus stop 9:00 Start Salt Road Walk (Route across the Thousand Kingdoms)

12:00 Arrive at Otari Village Folk Museum / Lunch at Otari Specialty Shop

13:27 Board the village bus (bound for Oami)

13:35 Get off at Chuo-bashi Mae bus stop

13:45 Bathe in the hot spring at Santein Otari

14:41 Board the village bus (bound for Minami-Otari Station)

14:50 Get off at Minami-Otari Station

15:38 Depart JR Minami-Otari Station (for Matsumoto)

Multilingual Audio Guide Service

To allow visitors to experience the charm of the Salt Road at their own pace, a smartphone-based audio guide service is now available. By scanning the QR codes installed on stone markers along the path, you can listen to audio explanations about the history and stories of the corresponding spots right there.

The audio guide supports Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. Anyone can learn about the historical background without the stress of language barriers. Please experience this new way of traveling, as if you were walking with a “storyteller of history.”

Audio Guide URL:

https://cv-cloud.info/otari/museum/category/ja

English-Speaking Guide Staff

To ensure that travelers who are not confident in their language skills can participate without worry, we also offer guided tours by English-speaking staff. We provide detailed guidance, including ensuring safety along the way, explaining highlights and historical backgrounds, and assisting with commemorative photos.

English Guide: Mr. Paul Deckret

“I’m originally from the U.S., but now permanently reside in a 140-year-old home in Otari with my wife and young sons, right next to the Shionomichi. I’m extremely passionate about the Salt Road and spend countless hours walking, running, guiding, and doing trail maintenance on the route year round. I hope to share its beautiful scenery and fascinating history with as many people from as many places as possible! Yoroshiku!” (Nice to meet you / Please treat me well)

Guide Application: https://www.shiono-michi.jp/guide/