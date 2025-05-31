Google Pixel 10 Rumors Everything Confirmed and Speculated

In May, a user on X spotted a commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 Pro, offering a first glimpse of the upcoming flagship smartphone. While not a close-up, this sighting has fueled excitement and speculation about Google’s next-gen Pixel.

It’s hard to believe this will mark the tenth year of Google’s annual Pixel upgrades. What began as an uncertain experiment a decade ago has evolved into a dependable smartphone lineup, and the Pixel 10 series looks set to continue that trend.

Google traditionally announces its Pixel lineup around August, and this year is likely no different. Based on last year’s launch—which included the base Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—it’s expected Google will follow a similar pattern with the Pixel 10 models. A Pixel 10a may also appear, but probably not until 2026, as the Pixel 9a came about six months after the Pixel 9.

Expected Specs and Performance

Google’s own Tensor chip has powered the Pixel phones in recent years. The Pixel 10 family is expected to use the new “Tensor G5” chipset, though it might not represent a huge leap over the Tensor G4. The focus remains on smooth performance and efficient battery life rather than breaking benchmark records.

The Tensor G5 will likely support new AI features, though details remain under wraps.

Pricing Rumors

Pricing remains unconfirmed, but reports suggest the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro may keep the same starting prices as their predecessors—$799 and $999, respectively. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL might see a $100 increase to $1,200. Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be priced lower than last year’s model, possibly starting at $1,599 compared to $1,799 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel series has earned a reputation for excellent cameras, and this year looks promising. Leaks indicate the base Pixel 10 might add a third telephoto lens to its rear setup, boosting zoom capabilities. However, this comes with a trade-off in megapixel count—dropping from 50MP to 48MP on the wide lens and from 48MP to 13MP on the ultra-wide lens, similar to the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to keep their 50MP/48MP/48MP camera arrays. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might upgrade its main sensor slightly from 48MP to 50MP.

AI Features and Software

Following Google I/O 2025’s emphasis on AI and the Android XR platform, the Pixel 10 will likely come packed with AI tools. Expect enhancements in AI-driven image and video editing, real-time language translation, and integration with Google’s broader AI ecosystem such as Gmail, Docs, and Gemini.

Rumors suggest the Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian (black), Iris (purple), Limoncello (yellow), and Blue. The Pixel 10 Pro and XL might come in Obsidian, Green, Sterling (grey), and Porcelain (white).

What The Author Thinks Google’s Pixel line has quietly matured into one of the most reliable Android offerings available. While the Pixel 10 might not be a radical leap forward, its continued focus on solid performance, useful AI features, and camera improvements will appeal to those wanting a dependable flagship without the hype. Google seems to understand its strengths: providing smart, functional phones that integrate well with its software ecosystem. The Pixel 10 will likely reinforce that winning formula.

Featured image credit: Masahiko OHKUBO via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.