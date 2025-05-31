Netflix to End Support for Select Older Amazon Fire TV Devices This June

Netflix is set to end support for some older Amazon Fire TV devices starting June 3. Users of the Fire TV (2014), Fire TV Stick (2014), and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2016) will no longer be able to stream Netflix content on these devices.

Affected users have been notified via email about this upcoming change. To keep enjoying Netflix, upgrading your Fire TV device will be necessary.

Affordable Upgrade Options

Luckily, upgrading doesn’t have to break the bank. Amazon’s 2024 Fire TV Stick HD is priced at $34.99, and it’s currently available for just $19.99. Customers with older devices may also qualify for discounts on new Fire TV Sticks by contacting Amazon customer service.

Amazon has not released updates for these older Fire TV models in quite some time. Meanwhile, Netflix continually updates its audio and video codecs, leading to compatibility issues with outdated hardware.

Additionally, rumors suggest Amazon is considering moving away from Android to a new operating system for its Fire TV line, which may further impact older device support.

Netflix’s New Features and Interface Update

On May 19, Netflix launched a significant redesign of its user interface. The main shortcuts have moved from the left side to the top-center of the screen. Content tiles now include richer previews featuring synopses, runtimes, awards, Top 10 rankings, and cast information.

Personalized recommendations update dynamically as users swipe through tiles, enhancing content discovery.

On mobile, Netflix is testing a TikTok-like vertical feed to improve content discovery. There are also reports that Netflix plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling users to search for movies or shows using natural language prompts like “I want something funny and upbeat” instead of typing exact titles.

Author’s Opinion This move to drop support for older Fire TV devices signals a natural progression in technology. While it might inconvenience some users, it pushes people toward more capable hardware that can fully leverage Netflix’s latest features and improvements. Streaming services and device makers must evolve to keep up with new standards and user expectations. Staying on outdated devices means missing out on innovations and a smoother viewing experience.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Common

