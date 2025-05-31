DMR News

Spotify Introduces New Tool for Greater Playlist Customization

Hilary Ong

May 31, 2025

Music streaming has become a key way people discover new artists, and Spotify continues to experiment with tools to improve this experience. Its latest experiment lets users specify subgenres within Spotify’s algorithmically generated playlists, offering a more tailored listening experience.

How the New Subgenre Feature Works

Reddit user kwabb discovered that Spotify’s Made for You Mixes now include clickable chips allowing listeners to select specific subgenres. For example, in an R&B Mix, users can choose from subgenres like Alternative R&B, Neo Soul, and Pop R&B.

Unlike simple filtering, selecting a subgenre prompts Spotify to regenerate the entire playlist around that particular style. Kwabb noted that this approach successfully surfaces songs beyond the typical recommendations.

Currently, the feature has been spotted on iPhone but not consistently on Android or desktop versions, according to PCMag’s testing. Some Reddit users report seeing the option only on specific playlists such as Discover Weekly, with broader genre options including EDM, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, and Techno.

It seems Spotify is gradually testing this feature before a wider rollout. If you have access, you’ll find the subgenre chips located just below the play button and above the first track in supported playlists.

What The Author Thinks

This new subgenre customization feature is a smart move by Spotify to deepen personalization. Music tastes can be nuanced, and offering finer control over recommendations can help users discover fresh sounds that better match their mood or style preferences. While still in testing, this feature shows promise to enhance engagement and satisfaction, especially for those tired of the same old playlists.

Featured image credit: Heute

Hilary Ong

