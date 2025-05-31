Transcendent Publishing Elevates Author Authority with Premium Self-Publishing Services

A Commitment to Excellence in Self-Publishing

Since its founding in 2012, Transcendent Publishing has helped bring more than 700 #1 bestselling books to life, earning a reputation as a trusted leader in the self-publishing space. Led by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Shanda Trofe, the company empowers authors with the tools, expertise, and personalized guidance needed to publish impactful, professional-quality books that stand out in today’s market.

By blending the creative control of self-publishing with the polish of traditional publishing, Transcendent offers a unique experience for entrepreneurs, coaches, thought leaders, and CEOs seeking to elevate their brands through authorship.

Tailored Services for Authors Designed for Impact

Transcendent Publishing partners with authors through every stage of the publishing journey—from manuscript review to editing, design, and final production—ensuring each project meets the highest professional standards. Their strategic approach helps authors transform their books into powerful assets that support brand growth and business development.

This is especially impactful for CEOs and entrepreneurs who view their books as the foundation of a broader authority-building strategy. With Transcendent’s expertise, these authors go beyond publishing—they position themselves for speaking engagements, media opportunities, and increased visibility in their industries.

Shanda Trofe: Leading with Vision and Expertise

As the founder and CEO of Transcendent Publishing, Shanda Trofe has built a company rooted in integrity, excellence, and a passion for author empowerment. Her leadership is defined by a clear mission: to elevate self-publishing by combining professional standards with strategic support.

She has successfully guided countless authors through the publishing process, offering both support and inspiration. “I believe a well-crafted book is more than just a publication; it’s a strategic asset,” says Shanda. “At Transcendent Publishing, we empower authors not only to write the best book possible but to build sustainable businesses around their core message.”

Her philosophy centers on a holistic approach, one that ensures each book serves as a powerful, foundational element in the author’s brand and long-term vision.

Elevating Industry Standards

Transcendent Publishing’s unwavering attention to detail and commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark in the self-publishing world. Every book that passes through their hands is treated as a professional-grade product, carefully crafted to meet the expectations typically associated with traditionally published books.

From memoirs and business books to self-help guides and spiritual works, Transcendent ensures each title is aligned with the author’s unique voice and vision while upholding the highest editorial, design, and production standards. Their team of experienced editors, designers, and publishing strategists work collaboratively to bring each manuscript to life in a way that reflects both creative integrity and market appeal.

A Legacy of Author Success

Transcendent Publishing is proud of its track record of helping authors achieve remarkable success. With more than 700 #1 bestselling books under its belt, the company has a proven formula for author success. Notably, many of the authors it works with have gone on to achieve major milestones in their careers, leveraging their books as platforms to expand their influence and businesses.

Among the success stories are notable names like Dan Henry, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Digital Millionaire Secrets, and Myron Golden, author of Boss Moves. Both have praised Transcendent Publishing for its professional, tailored approach that helped bring their visions to life.

Recognizing Excellence: Transcendent Publishing Wins Best Self-Publishing Service Award

In May 2025, Transcendent Publishing was honored with the prestigious title of Best Self-Publishing Service in the United States of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition underscores the company’s leadership and continued excellence in the self-publishing industry. As the industry continues to evolve, Transcendent Publishing remains at the forefront, providing authors with unparalleled expertise and a commitment to quality that ensures their success.

Shanda Trofe, upon receiving the award, shared, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to empower authors, and being named the best in the industry is truly an honor. We will continue to raise the bar and help more authors build impactful, lasting legacies through their books.”

The Future of Author Empowerment

Looking forward, Transcendent Publishing is committed to continuing its mission of empowering authors to turn their books into not only bestsellers but the cornerstone of broader, sustainable businesses. Through its unique blend of self-publishing services and brand-building strategies, the company is poised to remain a key player in the evolving self-publishing industry.

By working closely with authors to understand their goals, Transcendent Publishing helps them create books that don’t just tell stories but open doors to new opportunities and successes. At Transcendent Publishing, it’s not just about publishing a book; it’s about helping authors create a lasting legacy that stands the test of time.

About Transcendent Publishing

Founded by Shanda Trofe, Transcendent Publishing is an award-winning self-publishing company dedicated to helping authors succeed. Since 2012, the company has guided the creation of more than 700 bestselling books through professional editing, design, and strategic launch support. Known for producing books that match the quality of traditional publishing, Transcendent empowers authors to transform their message into a powerful tool for growth, visibility, and impact.

