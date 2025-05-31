Self-Care Shirts Unveils New Collection and Receives Best Self-Care Apparel Award for 2025

A Brand Born from Personal Struggles and Recognized Excellence

Self-Care Shirts, founded by Alyssa Ostroff in April 2025, has quickly gained recognition not only for its unique approach to mental health apparel but also for its recent accolade as the Best Self-Care Shirts in the U.S. of 2025 by Evergreen Awards. This distinction highlights the brand’s exceptional role in mental health advocacy and its innovative integration of wearable self-care.

The brand originated from Alyssa’s personal journey through loss and healing after losing her federal design job. Faced with adversity, she transformed her pain into purpose by blending her design expertise with a decade of therapeutic healing. The result is a collection of affirmation-based apparel that offers validation, comfort, and solidarity for individuals navigating trauma, grief, and complex PTSD.

“I’m not just designing shirts. I’m designing survival tools,” Alyssa explains, underscoring how her designs like “Rest Is Productive” and “Make Your Therapist Proud” serve as emotional tools for those on their healing journeys.

Creativity as a Path to Healing

Self-Care Shirts is much more than a clothing brand. Alyssa views it as a therapeutic outlet that blends art and healing. Each design is a reflection of her lived experience, offering emotional honesty and a message of empowerment. “Art gave me a place to grieve and grow—and now it gives others the same,” she says.

This therapeutic aspect of design resonates deeply with those navigating their own mental health challenges. Instead of focusing on generic positivity, Self-Care Shirts connects with customers on an emotional level, allowing them to wear their healing journey with pride. “Self-care isn’t selfish. It’s sacred. And sometimes, it looks like a t-shirt,” Alyssa adds.

In a marketplace saturated with mass-produced merchandise, Self-Care Shirts distinguishes itself through the authenticity of its products. These shirts are not just pieces of clothing—they are reminders to the wearer to prioritize their mental health and healing.

Community Support and Mental Health Advocacy

Alyssa’s commitment to mental health extends beyond her clothing designs. She donates 10% of all profits to support causes like the 988 Crisis Lifeline and The Trevor Project. This effort underscores the brand’s mission to create a supportive community for individuals struggling with mental health challenges. In doing so, Self-Care Shirts positions itself not just as a brand, but as an advocate for emotional well-being.

The mental health crisis in the United States is a growing concern, with increasing numbers of individuals seeking ways to talk about their struggles and access resources. Alyssa’s initiative is both timely and essential. “The words I needed to hear became the designs I now share,” she says, reflecting on the profound impact her work has had on her audience.

By giving back to organizations that provide life-saving support, Self-Care Shirts contributes to a larger conversation about mental health and encourages others to be open about their own struggles.

A Growing Movement of Empowerment

The success of Self-Care Shirts has been driven by its ability to connect with a community of people who are seeking more than just clothing—they are looking for solidarity and affirmation. As the brand grows, so does its impact on the mental health movement.

Customer feedback speaks to the emotional and practical value of the brand. “These shirts are amazing! The custom design is so unique, and the messages are powerful. Plus, the shirts are so comfortable,” says Scott, a loyal customer. Kristin, a mental health advocate, adds, “The quality is fantastic, and I can’t wait to buy more!” These testimonials highlight the brand’s ability to create products that resonate deeply with individuals seeking both comfort and advocacy.

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Mission

Looking to the future, Alyssa plans to continue expanding Self-Care Shirts while maintaining a strong focus on supporting mental health causes. As the brand grows, she remains dedicated to providing emotionally honest designs that offer comfort, empowerment, and affirmation. Her vision is clear: to use art as a platform for social change, raising awareness about mental health issues and providing people with tools to navigate their personal healing journeys.

The focus will also be on expanding visibility for issues such as family estrangement, generational trauma, and personal growth. Alyssa’s aim is to ensure that Self-Care Shirts not only offers products but also sparks conversations that normalize mental health discussions and create an inclusive environment for all individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities.

A Commitment to Mental Health and Community

In an industry where trends often come and go, Self-Care Shirts remains steadfast in its mission to use creativity as a tool for personal healing and social change. By blending art with advocacy, Alyssa has created a brand that stands out for its authenticity and commitment to mental health.

With a growing following and a deep sense of purpose, Self-Care Shirts is poised to continue making a lasting impact in both the apparel industry and the mental health space.

About Self-Care Shirts:

Self-Care Shirts is a mental health apparel brand founded by Alyssa Ostroff. The brand offers a collection of affirmation-based clothing designed to support individuals on their healing journeys. Through each design, Self-Care Shirts promotes self-care, mental health awareness, and emotional well-being, while donating 10% of profits to the 988 Crisis Lifeline and The Trevor Project.

