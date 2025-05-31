Former Senior Supervisory Special Agent and Author Andrew Ceroni Unveils New Thriller Teeth of the Dragon

Andrew Ceroni: From Intelligence Officer to Best-Selling Author

Andrew Ceroni’s distinguished career as a Senior Supervisory Special Agent and Colonel in the United States Air Force has shaped his writing career, making him one of the most unique voices in the world of espionage thrillers. Ceroni’s background in counterespionage and antiterrorism operations across Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific Rim has provided him with invaluable insights into global intelligence operations, making his writing authentic and immersive.



Growing up along the Hudson River in New York, Ceroni’s journey took a defining turn when he received a congressional nomination to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree, Ceroni continued his education with a Master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University and advanced studies in German and French at the University of Maryland. His career, spanning across several global hotspots, involved leading investigations in espionage, counterespionage, and antiterrorism, giving him an insider’s view of the high-stakes world of intelligence operations.

A Nail-Biting Thriller: Teeth of the Dragon

In his latest work, Teeth of the Dragon, Ceroni’s expertise and experiences come to life through the pages of his action-packed narrative. The story follows CIA Agent Dave McClure, who is thrust into the center of multiple international crises. From the abduction attempts on U.S. embassy officials in Jerusalem to a life-or-death mission in Tokyo, McClure must navigate complex threats from Hezbollah and the Yakuza.

The thriller explores the CIA’s struggle to stay ahead of a series of ever-growing dangers that could jeopardize global security. As McClure faces terror, violence, and a test of his own endurance, the novel immerses readers in fast-paced action and edge-of-the-seat suspense. This book promises to be a gripping addition to Ceroni’s already impressive collection of nine award-winning thrillers.

Andrew Ceroni: Award-Winning Author and Distinguished Thriller Writer

In 2025, Andrew Ceroni earned the prestigious title of Best International Thriller Writer in the United States, an award that further solidifies his reputation as one of the leading voices in the espionage thriller genre. Ceroni’s unique blend of real-world intelligence expertise and masterful storytelling has resonated with readers and critics alike. His ability to craft intense, action-packed narratives rooted in real intelligence and counterterrorism operations sets him apart from his peers.

Ceroni’s extensive career in the intelligence community informs every element of his work. His first-hand experience of espionage gives his writing an authenticity that is rare in the genre, earning him widespread acclaim for creating believable and gripping plots. His nine award-winning thrillers, including Teeth of the Dragon, exemplify his ability to capture the tension, complexity, and intrigue of international espionage.

What Sets Andrew Ceroni Apart?

While many thriller authors draw inspiration from general knowledge, Andrew Ceroni stands out by leveraging his extensive real-world experience in intelligence and counterterrorism. His writing is not only thrilling but rooted in authenticity, providing readers with a rare glimpse into the world of espionage from someone who has lived it.

Ceroni’s approach to storytelling goes beyond just crafting suspenseful plots—he delves into the psychological and physical challenges that intelligence agents face daily, weaving complex characters and gripping narratives that mirror the dangerous world of espionage.

“Writing Teeth of the Dragon allowed me to take my years of real-world intelligence experience and turn it into something tangible,” Ceroni says. “While the stories are fictional, the stakes and emotions are very real to anyone who’s been involved in international operations.”

The Author’s Continuing Legacy

Since his debut as an author, Andrew Ceroni has built a successful career as a writer, receiving recognition for his novels within the thriller genre. His works, known for their complex plots and intense action, have been praised by readers and critics alike for their authenticity and the gripping depth of their storytelling. Ceroni is also a proud member of the Authors Guild, an organization dedicated to supporting the professional development of authors.

As Ceroni continues to build his literary legacy, Teeth of the Dragon is poised to add to his reputation as an author capable of blending intense, page-turning action with the real-world intrigue of espionage.

Where to Find Teeth of the Dragon

Ceroni’s novels, including Teeth of the Dragon, are available on Amazon and through his author page, where fans of the genre can dive into his other works as well. You can find Teeth of the Dragon and other novels by Andrew Ceroni here on Amazon.

About Andrew Ceroni

Andrew Ceroni is an Amazon best-selling author and former Senior Supervisory Special Agent with the United States Air Force, where he led counterespionage and antiterrorism operations around the world. Ceroni’s extensive career in the intelligence community has influenced his writing, with his novels focusing on the high-stakes world of espionage. His nine award-winning thrillers feature fast-paced narratives and authentic portrayals of the intelligence world. He is a member of the Authors Guild and has been recognized for his storytelling prowess.

Media Contact

Andrew Ceroni

Email: meridian67bk@gmail.com

Social Media

Amazon Author Page: Andrew Ceroni Books