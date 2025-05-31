Rabbi Yossi Eliav Expands Security Efforts for Jewish Institutions Nationwide

In the wake of a tragic event that has left Jewish communities on high alert, Rabbi Yossi Eliav, founder of US Virtual Guard, is expanding his innovative security services to provide greater protection to Jewish institutions across the United States. The recent tragedy has underscored the growing need for proactive, technology-driven security solutions in vulnerable spaces, including synagogues, schools, and community centers.

As the founder of US Virtual Guard, Rabbi Eliav is committed to creating safety solutions that empower communities to protect their members effectively. The expanded services will leverage the company’s unique remote surveillance technology to offer real-time security for Jewish institutions of all sizes, helping them remain safe and secure no matter their resources.

“Our mission is to ensure that every Jewish institution, large or small, can access the security resources needed to protect their community,” said Rabbi Eliav, who is also the director of Chabad of Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, NY. “Our technology allows for 24/7 monitoring by trained security professionals, significantly enhancing safety measures without the high costs of traditional security systems.”

US Virtual Guard’s Technology-Driven Security Solutions

US Virtual Guard offers a comprehensive security model that combines advanced AI technology with real-time human monitoring. The system uses sophisticated surveillance cameras that feed live video to a central monitoring station, where trained professionals observe and respond to any potential threats. This approach enhances the effectiveness of security operations, particularly for institutions that may not have the budget to employ full-time, on-site security guards.

The service is designed to be flexible, allowing Jewish institutions to integrate the monitoring system with their existing security setups. US Virtual Guard’s remote monitoring solution is tailored to each institution’s specific needs, providing an adaptable and cost-effective means of ensuring security across the country.

“By using technology to augment human vigilance, we are able to offer a level of protection that goes beyond what traditional security services can provide,” said Rabbi Eliav. “Our system continuously watches over community spaces, identifying and addressing potential threats before they escalate.”

Supporting High-Risk Jewish Events

In addition to securing institutions on an ongoing basis, US Virtual Guard is expanding its offerings to support high-risk Jewish events. The company has launched a new service that provides short-term, enhanced surveillance during events, conferences, and gatherings that may be vulnerable to security threats.

Trained security professionals remotely monitor live video feeds, working closely with on-site security teams to ensure swift responses to any unusual behavior or potential dangers. This added layer of protection is designed to ensure that Jewish events can proceed safely, with peace of mind for all attendees.

“The goal is to provide a seamless integration of technology and human expertise, allowing us to act proactively rather than reactively,” said Rabbi Eliav. “We want to prevent incidents before they occur, creating a safer environment for all.”

Strengthening Community Security Nationwide

Rabbi Eliav’s expansion of US Virtual Guard’s services is part of a broader effort to address the growing security concerns of Jewish communities nationwide. By offering state-of-the-art surveillance and monitoring capabilities, US Virtual Guard is helping Jewish institutions safeguard their spaces while fostering a sense of security within the community.

“I am focused on delivering long-term solutions that ensure the safety of our institutions and the people within them,” said Rabbi Eliav. “While challenges remain, technology can offer us the tools to navigate these difficult times and help our communities stay secure.”

Rabbi Eliav is available for media interviews to discuss the security challenges facing Jewish institutions and the role of technology in modern security efforts.

US Virtual Guard is a leading provider of remote surveillance solutions designed to protect Jewish institutions, homes, and businesses across the United States. Founded by Rabbi Yossi Eliav, the company combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise to provide 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities. US Virtual Guard offers tailored security solutions for synagogues, schools, and community centers, working with each institution to develop protocols specifically suited to their needs. The company’s mission is to offer peace of mind to communities by utilizing advanced security technology and highly trained professionals.

