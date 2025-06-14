DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Business Latest Newsbreak

Following Google, Meta also parts ways with public policy head in India

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 14, 2025

Following Google, Meta also parts ways with public policy head in India

Meta’s head of public policy in India, Shivnath Thukral, is stepping down after nearly seven and a half years at the company and just over three years leading policy for the South Asian market. He took over the role in November 2022, following the departure of Rajiv Aggarwal.

In a LinkedIn post, Thukral said, “Having helped build some of the systems and processes, I do feel it is a good time to let the engine and the team work on their own. As my next journey begins, I want to recognize the work of my team, which is the best in business and one of the reasons why this is such a difficult decision for me.”

Regulatory Context and Challenges

Thukral’s exit comes shortly after Meta gained relief in India over WhatsApp’s 2021 data-sharing policy, which had led to a five-year ban by the country’s antitrust regulator. Despite this, Meta still faces significant regulatory hurdles, including new data privacy rules that may require parental consent for child users and ongoing criticism from Indian telecom providers over WhatsApp’s impact on traditional services.

With over 500 million WhatsApp users in India, the platform is also scrutinized for its handling of spam, despite recent efforts to curb unsolicited business communications.

Thukral expressed confidence in the team he’s leaving behind, stating, “It is not an easy decision to make, but I feel very confident that our policy engagement with stakeholders is at a credible and constructive juncture, and we can only build further on that.”

Meta has yet to name a successor for Thukral.

Parallel Leadership Changes at Google

Earlier this year, Google’s head of public policy in India, Sreenivasa Reddy, also resigned. Reddy had taken over from former Indian antitrust official Archana Gulati, who left after just five months. Google has not announced a replacement for Reddy amid ongoing antitrust investigations in India.

Kevin Martin, Meta’s VP and head of global policy, said in a statement, “Shivnath Thukral is leaving Meta to pursue new opportunities. As a member of the India leadership team, he played a key role in navigating and shaping policy and regulatory conversations that were critical for the industry and Meta in India over the last 7.5 years. We thank him for his leadership and contributions, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

What The Author Thinks

With both Meta and Google experiencing turnover in their India policy leadership, the tech giants face a challenging regulatory environment that requires consistent and experienced guidance. India’s evolving rules on data privacy, competition, and platform responsibility demand policymakers who can effectively balance compliance with innovation. Losing key leaders during such a critical period raises questions about how these companies will sustain momentum in a vital and complex market.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

U.S. tariffs on China to stay steady, Lutnick confirms following trade discussions
Jun 13, 2025 Dayne Lee
Reddit encourages users to drop throwaway accounts while keeping NSFW content
Jun 13, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Serafin Real Estate Wins “Best of Loudoun” for Commercial Real Estate Company for Fourth Consecutive Year
Jun 13, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801