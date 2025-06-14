WhatsApp tells BBC it supports Apple in UK user data legal dispute

WhatsApp has expressed support for Apple in its ongoing legal fight with the UK Home Office regarding access to user data. Will Cathcart, WhatsApp’s CEO, warned that the UK government’s request could “set a dangerous precedent” by encouraging other countries to seek ways to break encryption — the technology that keeps user data private.

Apple challenged the Home Office’s demand to access data from its global users in the name of national security. Critics argue this undermines the privacy of millions. The Home Office declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings but emphasized its commitment to protecting citizens from serious crimes while respecting privacy.

WhatsApp Seeks to Provide Evidence in Court

WhatsApp has applied to submit evidence to the court hearing Apple’s case, signaling a strong stance against any law or request that weakens encryption. Cathcart stated, “We will continue to stand up for people’s right to a private conversation online.”

The legal conflict escalated earlier this year after UK ministers sought access to information secured by Apple’s Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system. Apple responded by withdrawing ADP in the UK and initiating legal action. The dispute has also raised concerns among US politicians and civil liberties groups about privacy and cybersecurity.

Civil Liberties Concerns and Industry Responses

Groups like the Open Rights Group have welcomed WhatsApp’s intervention, highlighting widespread concerns about the implications of the UK government’s demands on global privacy and security.

Apple’s ADP employs end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on user files, allowing only users to access their data. This presents challenges for law enforcement, which can access data only with lower protection levels when warranted. Tech companies have resisted creating mechanisms to bypass E2EE due to potential exploitation risks.

The UK government’s request to Apple came via a Technical Capability Notice (TCN), a secret legal instrument that neither Apple nor the government has publicly confirmed receiving. While government lawyers pushed for secrecy citing national security, a judge ruled that some details must be disclosed to the public.

Author’s Opinion The tension between ensuring national security and preserving user privacy presents a complex challenge. While governments need tools to combat serious crimes, weakening encryption risks exposing everyday users to vulnerabilities and authoritarian abuses. Tech companies standing firm on encryption protect not only individual privacy but also the integrity of digital communication worldwide. Transparency and dialogue must guide any approach to surveillance and security.

