Meta Launches Oakley Smart Glasses with New Features

Jun 26, 2025

Meta has officially launched the Oakley Meta Glasses, a collaboration with the well-known sports eyewear brand. These Performance AI Glasses combine Oakley’s design with Meta’s technology, aimed at casual users and athletes seeking insights into their physical performance.

Features of Oakley Meta HSTN

The first model, Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn), is controlled via the Meta AI app. It includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera capable of shooting 3-minute Ultra HD videos and photos. The camera activates with a button on the right frame and uses an LED indicator to show when recording, ensuring others are aware. Photos and videos sync easily to your smartphone.

The glasses have built-in Bluetooth and five speakers for calls and media. Users can play music from Spotify or Apple Music using voice commands or tapping the frame, and adjust volume with a swipe on the touchpad. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger are supported, including video calls where the recipient sees the camera feed, though the wearer hears audio only.

AI Integration and Battery Life

Meta highlights the AI’s role in providing useful info, like weather updates or sports queries. The glasses last up to 8 hours with typical use and 19 hours on standby, charge 50% in 20 minutes, and come with a charging case offering 48 additional hours. They also have an IPX4 rating, making them splash resistant.

The Oakley Meta HSTN is a limited-edition model available in multiple colors. Preorders begin July 11, with availability in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and other countries. The price is $499, $50 more than Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. More Oakley-Meta products will launch later this summer, starting at $399. Oakley and Ray-Ban are both managed by EssilorLuxottica, which partnered with Meta for 10 years starting in 2024.

What The Author Thinks

Meta’s move into smart eyewear is promising, blending technology with style. But success depends on delivering real value beyond novelty—offering comfort, ease of use, and meaningful features. Charging a premium means users expect more than just cool gadgets; Meta must focus on practical benefits to stand out in a competitive market.

Featured image credit: Gamereactor

