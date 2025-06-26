Tesla Secures First Contract to Build China’s Largest Grid-Scale Battery Power Plant

Tesla has signed its first deal to build a grid-scale battery power plant in China, marking a significant move amid ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The U.S. company announced on the Chinese social platform Weibo that the project will be the largest of its kind in China once completed.

Utility-scale battery storage systems help balance electricity supply and demand, especially important as intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind expand. Tesla’s Megapacks are designed for this purpose, with each unit capable of delivering up to 1 megawatt of power for four hours.

Tesla revealed its Shanghai factory produced over 100 Megapacks in the first quarter of this year.

Chinese media outlet Yicai reported that the $556 million (4 billion yuan) deal was signed between Tesla, the Shanghai local government, and China Kangfu International Leasing.

Tesla stated the project would act as a “smart regulator” for urban electricity, enhancing the safety, stability, and efficiency of power supply in the city.

Strategic Significance Amid Competition and Trade Tensions

This deal places Tesla in direct competition with Chinese battery giants CATL and BYD, who dominate the market with CATL holding roughly 40% of the global share. CATL is also reportedly supplying battery cells for Tesla’s Megapacks.

The partnership comes despite strained U.S.-China relations following the imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports by President Donald Trump, complicating operations for U.S. firms like Tesla in China.

China aims to add nearly 5 gigawatts of battery-powered electricity supply by 2025, targeting a total capacity of 40 gigawatts. Tesla is also exporting Megapacks from Shanghai to Europe and Asia to meet global demand.

According to the International Energy Agency, global battery energy storage capacity increased by 42 gigawatts in 2023 — nearly doubling the previous year’s growth.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s move into China’s grid-scale battery market is a smart strategic pivot, signaling recognition of the immense growth potential in energy storage, especially as renewable energy continues to rise. Despite geopolitical tensions, collaboration with Chinese partners like CATL demonstrates that business interests often transcend politics. Tesla’s investment in Shanghai not only strengthens its foothold in Asia but also positions the company as a global leader in the critical shift toward a sustainable energy future.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.