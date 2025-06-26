Maverick Supply Offers Quality Outdoor Building Materials at Wholesale Prices for Pittsburgh-Area Contractors and Homeowners

Maverick Supply, a locally-owned and operated wholesale material supply store based in Pittsburgh, is helping contractors and DIYers throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region transform their outdoor living spaces with quality fencing, decking, railings, and more — all at competitive wholesale prices.

Specializing in outdoor renovation materials, Maverick Supply serves both professional contractors and homeowners tackling do-it-yourself projects. The company offers a large selection of outdoor building materials, including aluminum and vinyl fencing, composite decking, pressure-treated lumber, aluminum and vinyl railings, and a growing catalog of premium products for residential and commercial use.

Conveniently located in Carnegie, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh, Maverick Supply combines quality products with affordability and personalized service. Whether it’s a brand-new fence, a deck upgrade, or a full outdoor renovation, Maverick Supply’s team is ready to support every step of the process — from material selection to fast, reliable fulfillment.

“We started Maverick Supply with a mission to make quality materials more accessible and affordable for the Pittsburgh community,” said Alex Semenenko, VP of Sales and Business Development at Maverick Supply. “We’re passionate about helping our customers bring their outdoor visions to life, and we’ve been honored by the incredible support we’ve received from contractors, DIYers, and homeowners across the region. As we look to grow and expand, we’re committed to keeping that same level of personal service and community connection.”

Maverick Supply stands out in the Western Pennsylvania market thanks to its wholesale pricing structure, large inventory, and knowledgeable staff. The company works closely with trusted manufacturers to ensure a steady supply of in-demand materials — even during peak construction season. With cost-effective pricing and flexible order options, Maverick Supply is a reliable partner for contractors seeking dependable material sources and homeowners taking on outdoor upgrades.

Some of the most popular products at Maverick Supply include:

Composite Decking: Low-maintenance and long-lasting decking boards from leading brands, ideal for Pittsburgh’s varied climate.

Vinyl & Aluminum Fencing: Durable and stylish fencing options to enhance curb appeal and increase property security.

Vinyl & Aluminum Railings: Safe, attractive railings that meet code compliance while adding visual appeal to any deck or porch.

Pressure-Treated Lumber: Cost-effective and treated to resist rot, decay, and insects — perfect for framing, decking, and outdoor structures.

Customers are welcome to visit Maverick Supply’s warehouse in Carnegie to view material samples, explore product options, and speak directly with the team. Walk-ins are welcome, and quotes can also be requested online or over the phone.

“Our goal is to offer the best materials at the best value,” Semenenko continued. “We understand the pressures contractors face with timelines and budgets, and we know how exciting — and sometimes overwhelming — a DIY project can be for a homeowner. That’s why we’re here: to simplify the process, offer expert guidance, and make outdoor improvement projects more accessible for everyone.”

With over a decade of combined experience in the building supply and contracting industries, the Maverick Supply team is well-equipped to provide expert recommendations tailored to each customer’s unique needs. Whether customers need a single fence panel or bulk materials for a major development, Maverick Supply delivers with integrity and a focus on service.

As the company continues to expand its inventory and services in 2025, Maverick Supply remains focused on supporting local contractors and homeowners throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny County, Washington County, Beaver County, and beyond.

For more information about Maverick Supply, to browse available products, or to request a free quote, visit https://maverick-supply.com, stop by their supply warehouse at 100 Bell Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106, or call (412) 385-7595.

About Maverick Supply

Maverick Supply is a locally-owned wholesale material supply store in Pittsburgh, PA, offering quality fencing, decking, railings, and lumber at competitive prices. Serving contractors and DIYers, they provide expert support, a wide selection of materials, local pick-up or delivery, and personalized service to help transform any outdoor space.