Forbix Income Fund Delivers Targeted 10% Returns Through Short-Term, Asset-Backed Real Estate Loans

Investing in Real Estate with Consistency and Confidence

In today’s investment landscape, finding opportunities that provide reliable returns without exposure to stock market volatility is a key priority for many investors. The Forbix Income Fund offers such an opportunity through its focus on short-term commercial and residential real estate loans. With targeted returns of 10% over 12-24 month investment periods, the Fund presents a compelling option for investors seeking predictable income without the volatility of the stock market.

Unlike traditional stock market investments, which are subject to unpredictable fluctuations, the Forbix Income Fund offers a more stable approach by specializing in asset-backed short-term loans secured by U.S. real estate. These loans, with maturities ranging from 12 to 24 months, minimize duration risk, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in a real estate-backed asset class while avoiding the inherent risks of longer-term investments.

Unlike traditional stock market investments, which are subject to unpredictable fluctuations, the Forbix Income Fund offers a more stable approach by specializing in asset-backed short-term loans secured by U.S. real estate (no construction, no office investment). These loans, with maturities ranging from 12 to 24 months, minimize duration risk, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in a real estate-backed asset class while avoiding the inherent risks of longer-term investments.

A Track Record of Success and Asset-Backed Security

The Forbix Income Fund is a product of Forbix, a group of companies with extensive experience in the real estate lending space. To date, Forbix has originated over $5 billion in loans, including approximately $2 billion in short-term loans. This expertise and proven track record provide investors with a sense of confidence, knowing they are investing with a group that has been active in the market for many years.

In May 2025, the Forbix Income Fund returned 0.852% to investors, equating to an annualized return of 10.72%.

Forbix’s status as a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender and a licensed lender approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) underscores the Fund’s commitment to strict underwriting guidelines and regulatory oversight. HUD-approved lenders must adhere to rigorous capital requirements, undergo annual audits, and participate in third-party audits of their funded loans. These safeguards ensure that Forbix is held to the highest standards, providing an added layer of security for investors.

Flexible Redemption and Distribution Options

The Forbix Income Fund offers investors the flexibility to choose how they receive their returns. Investors can elect to receive quarterly distributions of income earned, offering consistent cash flow that can be used to support their lifestyle or reinvested for future growth. Alternatively, investors can choose to have their yields accrue over time, allowing for a compounded growth strategy.

This flexibility, combined with a relatively short investment horizon, makes the Forbix Income Fund an attractive option for investors seeking an income-generating asset without locking up their capital for long periods. Whether an investor is looking to supplement their current income or build wealth over time, the Fund’s offerings provide a level of adaptability to meet a variety of financial goals.

Transparency and Risk Considerations

While the Forbix presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking steady returns, it is important to note that, like all investments, there are inherent risks involved. Past performance, which includes an average annual return of 11.16% over the last five years, does not guarantee future results. Therefore, prospective investors should carefully evaluate their risk tolerance and consult with their tax, legal and financial advisors before committing to the Fund.

Forbix encourages all investors to consider the broader financial context and carefully review the risks associated with investing in short-term real estate loans. As with any investment, ensuring a proper understanding of the potential risks and rewards is essential before making a financial commitment.

About Forbix

Forbix is a leading real estate investment group specializing in the origination and financing of short-term commercial mortgages. With over $5 billion in loans originated, including $2 billion in short-term loans, Forbix has built a reputation for providing secure and attractive investment opportunities. As an FHA lender and HUD-approved lender, Forbix adheres to strict regulatory guidelines and is committed to transparency and integrity in its lending practices.

For more information on the Forbix Income Fund, its investment strategy, and eligibility requirements, please visit Forbix Income Fund.

Media Contact:

Forbix Income Fund

Email: incomefund@forbix.com

Phone: +1-888-936-7249

Website: https://www.forbixfund.com/#contact

LinkedIn: Forbix Income Fund LinkedIn

Facebook: @Forbix Fund

Instagram: @Forbix Fund