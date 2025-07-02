Air Europa Strengthens Global Alliances to Expand Transatlantic Footprint

Air Europa is strengthening its network of international partnerships to accelerate its transatlantic growth. As part of the Globalia group, the airline is actively redefining its positioning in the American market through a series of strategic alliances designed to increase connectivity, operational efficiency, and customer value.

Among the most impactful moves is the expansion of its cooperation with Etihad Airways, which is evolving from a traditional codeshare arrangement into a full-scale strategic alliance. This new phase aims to connect Air Europa’s hub in Madrid-Barajas with Abu Dhabi on a daily basis starting summer 2025, opening up new opportunities in the Middle East and Asia while reinforcing links with the Americas.

A transatlantic strategy rooted in connectivity and innovation

Air Europa’s internationalization strategy is based on strengthening its position as a bridge between Europe and Latin America, while expanding its reach into North America and Asia through partnerships. In recent years, the airline has consolidated its presence in major American gateways such as Miami, New York, and Sao Paulo.

The synergy with Etihad Airways also provides the foundation for future wet lease operations and more flexible route planning. These developments will increase frequency and connectivity for passengers traveling between continents, offering an integrated network that benefits both business and leisure travelers.

The success of this strategy is further amplified by Air Europa’s digital transformation initiatives, including the implementation of multi-user and multi-card payment technologies through Hands In. These systems simplify the booking process for group travel and individual passengers alike, reinforcing the company’s customer-centric vision.

The role of Globalia and Javier Hidalgo in Air Europa’s global growth

Backed by Globalia, Spain’s leading tourism group, Air Europa’s global ambitions are supported by a diversified ecosystem of travel services, including Be Live Hotels, and Travelplan. This structure allows the airline to leverage internal synergies while expanding externally.

A key figure in Air Europa’s strategic evolution has been Javier Hidalgo, former CEO of Globalia. Known for his innovative mindset and international vision, Hidalgo has played a central role in shaping the group’s expansion beyond Europe. His leadership continues to influence the group’s strategic positioning, particularly in fostering global alliances and promoting long-term competitiveness.

“Sustainable growth in aviation is only possible through collaboration and shared vision,” Javier Hidalgo has stated in past interviews. “Partnerships are the engine of global connectivity.”

Looking ahead: consolidation and competitive advantage

With global air traffic rebounding and demand for transatlantic routes on the rise, Air Europa is preparing for its next growth phase. The airline’s focus remains on increasing efficiency, sustainability, and international presence.

Its new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners continues to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, while new partnerships ensure that Air Europa remains a flexible and competitive player in the post-pandemic aviation landscape.

Through strategic alliances, digital innovation, and a clear vision for the future, Air Europa is successfully navigating a dynamic industry—connecting continents, expanding opportunities, and reinforcing Spain’s leadership in global air travel.