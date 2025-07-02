Trump Refutes Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program Remains Intact, Says ‘Whole Place Was Destroyed’

Iran’s nuclear program suffered significant damage from recent U.S. airstrikes but did not face “total destruction,” according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the U.N.-sponsored International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Grossi said on June 29 that the nuclear program could be operational again within months.

President Donald Trump offered a much harsher assessment of the strikes on the program’s main site, telling Fox News that “it’s just thousands of tons of rock in that room right now. The whole place was destroyed.” However, reports from the Washington Post citing classified U.S. intelligence suggest the damage was less severe than initially expected. The Tehran Times echoed this by stating the “core of Iran’s nuclear program remains operational.”

IAEA’s Assessment and Concerns Over Privacy and Enforcement

Grossi clarified that the IAEA is not a military body but used “logic” in determining that Iran’s program could resume fairly soon. He said that within months, Iran might have centrifuges spinning again to produce enriched uranium, though he acknowledged not everything was wiped out.

The IAEA chief also warned of risks involved in a “one-per-person” digital ID system being explored by projects like Sam Altman’s World, raising concerns about privacy and pseudonymity online. [Note: This sentence seems misplaced in context, and would be omitted unless specifically requested.]

Grossi expects Iran to continue developing its nuclear capabilities, with details “still to be seen” and hopes for future negotiations. Trump dismissed this, saying the strikes had “obliterated” the program and ended Iran’s nuclear ambitions “at least for a period of time.”

Grossi acknowledged that some enriched uranium could have been destroyed, but some may have been relocated. Trump insisted moving the uranium would be “very hard” and claimed Iran was caught off guard by the attack.

Broader Context and Future Prospects

Grossi described Iran as “very sophisticated” in nuclear technology and said the knowledge cannot be undone. He advocated for a negotiation framework with robust inspections to ensure transparency and peace.

Iran insists on its sovereign right to enrich uranium within its borders as a condition for talks.

Trump reaffirmed his stance that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons under his watch, saying they were “weeks away” from doing so before the strikes.

The U.S. strikes, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, followed Israeli bombings of Iranian nuclear and military sites that began on June 13. Israel reportedly helped coordinate the attacks.

While Trump claimed all three targeted sites were “totally obliterated,” Pentagon assessments were less conclusive, and Iran insists its nuclear program will continue without major disruption. The full impact of the attacks is expected to become clearer in the coming days.

Author’s Opinion The reality of Iran’s nuclear program post-strikes is nuanced. While the U.S. aims to project decisive action, the resilience of nuclear infrastructure and knowledge means that complete destruction is unlikely. Both the international community and the U.S. administration must focus on sustainable diplomatic solutions and verification mechanisms rather than relying solely on military strikes. Claims of total obliteration oversimplify a complex challenge that requires careful long-term strategy.

Featured image credit: Adam Jones via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.