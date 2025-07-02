DMR News

OpenAI Said to Be ‘Recalibrating’ Compensation Amid Meta Hiring Spree

Jul 2, 2025

Amid Meta’s recent recruitment of several senior researchers from OpenAI, the latter’s Chief Research Officer Mark Chen reassured staff that leadership has been actively responding to the challenge.

“I feel a visceral feeling right now, as if someone has broken into our home and stolen something,” Chen wrote in an internal Slack message, obtained by a media outlet. The message conveyed the sense of urgency and concern among OpenAI’s leadership.

Chen explained that he, CEO Sam Altman, and other executives have been working tirelessly to engage with team members who have received offers from Meta. “We’ve been more proactive than ever before, recalibrating compensation, and exploring creative ways to recognize and reward top talent,” he added.

Recent reports highlight that at least eight researchers have left OpenAI to join Meta. Altman has publicly criticized Meta for allegedly offering “$100 million signing bonuses” to lure talent away, a claim that Meta’s executives have internally disputed.

The battle for top AI talent between industry giants like OpenAI and Meta underscores how critical human capital is in driving technological breakthroughs. Companies that fail to actively invest in their workforce risk losing not just employees, but also leadership in innovation. While compensation adjustments can help, cultivating a culture that values creativity and mission is equally essential to retain talent in this competitive landscape.

Featured image credit: Heute

