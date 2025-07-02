Trump Says No Plans to Extend Global Tariff Pause Beyond July 9

President Donald Trump said Friday he does not plan to extend the 90-day pause on tariffs imposed on most countries after the July 9 deadline. His administration will soon notify nations that trade penalties will take effect unless new deals with the U.S. are reached.

“We’ll look at how a country treats us — are they good, are they not so good — some countries we don’t care, we’ll just send a high number out,” Trump said in an interview on Sunday Morning Futures.

He explained that the letters would inform countries of the tariff rate they will face, which could be 10%, 25%, 35%, or even 50%, depending on the situation.

Acknowledging the challenge, Trump noted, “There’s 200 countries, you can’t talk to all of them,” referring to a prior goal of negotiating 90 trade deals in 90 days.

Highlights from the Interview

Trump also touched on the possible sale of TikTok, mentioning a “group of very wealthy people” preparing an offer, pending approval from China’s President Xi Jinping. He said he will reveal more details in about two weeks.

On Iran, Trump insisted that U.S. strikes “obliterated” the country’s nuclear facilities and criticized leaks suggesting limited damage, calling for an investigation.

Regarding immigration, Trump maintained a tough stance but indicated the possibility of “temporary passes” to protect labor needs at farms and hotels.

On China, he praised a recent rare earth export deal but warned that tariffs would remain high to address the trade deficit. Trump also asserted the U.S. is prepared to retaliate against Chinese cyberattacks.

Author’s Opinion Trump’s determination to enforce tariffs reflects the difficult balance between protecting U.S. industries and maintaining global trade relations. While tariffs can serve as leverage, they risk escalating trade tensions and disrupting supply chains. Navigating these challenges requires a nuanced approach that blends firmness with diplomatic negotiation.

Featured image credit: Heute

