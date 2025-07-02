Acer Unveils Two New Chromebook Plus Models Featuring Free Google AI Pro Plan

Acer announced Thursday that buyers of its new Chromebook Plus lineup—including the Chromebook Plus 514, Chromebook Plus 516, Spin 714, and Enterprise 514—will receive a complimentary 12-month subscription to Google’s AI Pro plan. This addition brings enhanced productivity and creative AI tools to these devices.

What’s Included in the Google AI Pro Plan

The Google AI Pro plan, valued at $239.88, provides users with access to Gemini Advanced, 2 terabytes of Google Drive storage, and premium features within Gmail, Docs, and NotebookLM. The offer is available for a limited time and can be canceled after the first year.

According to an Acer spokesperson, “All Acer Chromebook Plus devices include Google AI features such as Magic Eraser in Google Photos, Help Me Write, and AI-enhanced video call controls. With the Google AI Pro Plan and NotebookLM, users gain access to advanced AI tools designed to make writing, creating, and communicating more efficient and intuitive.”

This AI package includes Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s latest large language model integrated across Google Workspace apps, enabling real-time writing assistance, summaries, and smart replies. NotebookLM, Google’s research assistant, helps manage complex queries and source materials while providing enhanced overviews. Users also get early access to Flow, an experimental AI video creation tool powered by Veo 3 Fast.

Overview of Eligible Chromebook Plus Models

Among the devices eligible for this promotion, the Chromebook Plus 514 offers a WUXGA display, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and up to 15 hours of battery life. The Chromebook Plus 516 features a 16-inch screen paired with Intel Core 7 processors, while the Spin 714 provides a convertible 2-in-1 design with stylus support. The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 model includes Chrome Enterprise Upgrade support for streamlined IT management.

Acer confirmed that both consumer and enterprise Chromebook Plus models qualify for the offer, which must be redeemed by February 1, 2026. If not canceled, the Google AI Pro subscription will automatically renew at $19.99 per month after the first year.

What The Author Thinks This move by Acer shows how AI is no longer a luxury but a necessary component of modern productivity tools. Offering a full year of Google’s advanced AI services for free with new devices not only adds value but pushes users to adapt to smarter ways of working. However, the cost after the trial period may deter some users, making it important for Acer and Google to continuously demonstrate the tangible benefits of these AI enhancements.

Featured image credit: puzzlepiecemedia via DeviantArt

