X Updates Community Notes to Highlight Posts Liked by Users with Opposing Views

X has introduced a new pilot feature to its Community Notes system aimed at highlighting posts that resonate across differing viewpoints.

Building on a June announcement, the @CommunityNotes account explained on Thursday that the test allows contributors to select posts liked by users who typically disagree with each other. For example, a post liked by both Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, or one appreciated by both cat enthusiasts and dog lovers, might be surfaced.

“People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics,” the account noted in June. “This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives. It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want.”

New Ratings Influence Visibility

Starting July 25, select contributors in the pilot can rate posts by answering questions about why they like or dislike them. These ratings now have a visible effect for others involved in the test.

Posts that receive enough positive ratings — determined by an evolving, open-source algorithm — will be marked with a new callout indicating the post is liked by people from different perspectives.

“If users with opposing viewpoints both agree that the fact-check is accurate, then that note gets published to the public,” the account added.

As with previous phases, the callouts are visible only to those participating in the pilot. X plans to gradually expand the feature as they refine the underlying open-source algorithm.

Right now, the system remains basic and resembles the early Community Notes pilot algorithms. Contributors and users can access the code on GitHub to offer critiques, ideas, and suggestions.

Author’s Opinion Community Notes’ effort to spotlight consensus across opposing views is a promising step toward reducing polarization online. However, the success hinges on whether diverse voices actively participate and trust the system’s fairness. Transparency through open-source code is a strong move, but real-world impact will depend on user adoption and thoughtful moderation. Only time will tell if these features can foster genuine understanding or become another tool for digital echo chambers.

Featured image credit: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

