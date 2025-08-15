Supporting the Development of Shanghai as an International Consumption Center SPDB’s High-Quality “Big Retail” Financial Services Shine at “Shanghai Summer”

Brimming with the vibrant energy of summer spending, the 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season has officially opened. As one of the signature initiatives supporting Shanghai’s vision to become a leading international consumption center, Shanghai Summer focuses on the theme of “Welcoming Global Visitors to Enjoy, Explore, and Shop,” showcasing the city’s dynamism and cosmopolitan appeal.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB), together with Visa, is serving as a Global Strategic Partner for this year’s event. Leveraging its “Big Retail” strategy, SPDB is delivering a comprehensive suite of high-quality financial services that blend Shanghai’s distinctive character with a global perspective. By integrating retail banking services, deeply understanding diverse consumption scenarios, and introducing a 2025 summer program of retail and financial benefits, SPDB is contributing to the growth of Shanghai as an international consumption hub.

Three-Tier Benefits Package: Enhancing the “Eat, Stay, Travel, Shop, Entertain” Experience

The 2025 summer retail and financial benefits program comprises a “Service Package,” “Product Package,” and “Privilege Package,” designed to release inclusive consumption potential during Shanghai Summer.

Service Package – Optimizes foreign card acceptance. In partnership with Visa, SPDB has launched the “Shanghai Summer Friendly Payment Demonstration Zone,” covering the city’s two major airports and popular commercial districts, providing seamless payment solutions for both domestic and international customers.

Product & Privilege Packages – Focus on dual-brand credit cards and integrated credit–debit offerings. These include summer lifestyle vouchers, city exploration bundles, and exclusive offers for festivals and exhibitions, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

Targeted Campaigns to Boost Tourism and Night-time Consumption

To maximize the impact of inclusive promotional activities, SPDB Credit Card has introduced two themed offers for cultural and tourism scenarios:

Summer City Exploration Bundle – Cardholders who upgrade their SPDB Visa dual-brand magnetic stripe credit card to a chip card, register via the “Pu Da Xi Ben” app, and meet spending criteria can receive a bundle with Shanghai attraction ticket discounts, saving up to RMB 116.

Summer Night Linked Vouchers – Available via the “Pu Da Xi Ben” app, offering five types of randomly assigned vouchers redeemable at designated merchants.

During Shanghai Summer, SPDB UnionPay credit cardholders (starting with “62”) can enjoy RMB 16.6 off Shanghai landmark tickets (e.g., Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Grand Theatre, West Bund) on purchases over RMB 160. For the “Shanghai Beauty Festival,” SPDB has partnered with Shanghai Jiuguang Department Store and Shanghai New World Daimaru to offer RMB 166 off on qualifying WeChat Pay transactions. In parallel, SPDB debit and credit card promotions during the “Silver Lifestyle Festival” provide UnionPay QuickPass discounts at 11 iconic local brands including Bright Dairy, Taikang Foods, and Nonggongshang Supermarket.

Everyday Spending Benefits and Cross-Promotion with Government Vouchers

SPDB debit and credit card discounts can be combined with Shanghai’s government-issued appliance and leisure vouchers. SPDB debit cardholders can earn RMB 6.6 UnionPay vouchers with qualifying purchases, while UnionPay credit cardholders can earn RMB 16.6 vouchers. Additional offers include:

RMB 26.6 off fuel top-ups of RMB 300 or more via specified channels for Sinopec fuel cards or PetroChina e-wallets using an SPDB credit card linked to WeChat Pay.

RMB 9.66 off Shanghai transportation card top-ups of RMB 100 or more.

Driving Consumption with Integrated Retail Banking Solutions

Guided by its vision of becoming a world-class, internationally competitive joint-stock commercial bank, SPDB Credit Card continues to enhance consumer experiences through scenario-based solutions. Actively responding to the call to expand spending during the 2025 Shanghai Nightlife Festival, SPDB is launching both online and offline promotions to build momentum for Shanghai Summer. Working closely with Visa to upgrade the payment experience, SPDB ensures cardholders enjoy not only seamless transactions but also multiple layers of benefits.

Seizing this key window to stimulate consumption and domestic demand, SPDB is delivering differentiated campaigns and signature product privileges that bring “convenience and rewards” into everyday life. Through multi-format, multi-scenario, and multi-channel integration, SPDB is fully leveraging the advantages of its Big Retail strategy to enhance Shanghai’s global appeal as an international consumption center.