Full-Stack AI Evolution: Chery’s 20-Year Journey to the Frontier of Embodied Intelligence

From Vision to Reality: Chery’s AI Philosophy in Action

In an era of fleeting AI concepts, Chery remains steadfast in its philosophy: “True intelligence should not live on a PowerPoint slide.” Instead, it must flow through the code of production lines, land in the user experience, and permeate every detail of the industry. A twenty-year technological marathon has allowed Chery to build a “born-from-tech, proven-by-result” full-stack AI system. Eschewing mere hype for tangible utility, they are not just building intelligent vehicles—they are using AI to reconstruct every atom of the automotive industry.

The 2026 Chery International Business Summit, held from April 24 to 28, will serve as a definitive report on two decades of innovation. Chery will present its core AI R&D achievements, large-scale applications, and proven gains in industrial efficiency to the global partners, offering an immersive experience of the real-world transformation driven by AI.

Deep Empowerment: A Leap in Manufacturing and Experience

AI is the ultimate transformation for the automobile, just as the automobile is the premier vessel for AI. At this summit, Chery will showcase its four core AI technology pillars: Falcon Pilot, Lingxi intelligent Cockpit, Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis, and KunPeng Power. Leveraging a next-generation AI architecture, the Lingxi intelligent Cockpit introduces a tripartite evolution in interactive design, human-like memory, and privacy protection. By crafting an intelligent space that is as intuitive as it is innovative, it delivers deeply personalized experiences—tailored to each individual—and sets a new benchmark for cockpit interaction.

Meanwhile, Falcon Pilot utilizes a unified technical origin for L2-L4 systems, accelerating the democratization of high-level intelligent driving. Together with the real-time optimization of the Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis and the quiet efficiency of KunPeng Power, Chery is leading the transition from “functional vehicles” to a new era of “intelligent mobility”, delivering a more comfortable and efficient experience.

Embodied AI: Global Commercialization of Robotics

The transition from “wheels” to “robotic limbs” is a natural extension of Chery’s AI expertise. By applying its deep-seated algorithms and sensor fusion to AiMOGA Robotics, its humanoid robot, “Mornine,” has successfully obtained dual EU CE certifications—a testament to Chery’s ability to meet the world’s most stringent technical standards.

In 2025, AiMOGA Robotics achieved significant milestones, delivering over 300 Mornine units and 1,000 “Argos” quadruped robotic dogs globally. At this year’s summit, Chery’s next-generation AiMOGA Robotics will make their debut, alongside a full lineup including traffic police robots and medical assistant robots—offering a comprehensive vision of embodied intelligence and Chery’s commitment to sharing technological fruits with global partners.

Collaborative Ecosystems: An Open Invitation

Technical boundaries are dissolving; future competition will be a contest of ecosystems and synergy. This summit is designed to foster an open, inclusive, and win-win global technology ecosystem, showcasing to the world the achievements, applications, and value of its AI technologies. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a complete embodied AI loop: from seeing how AI empowers manufacturing to testing the intelligent matrix of Lingxi intelligent Cockpit, Falcon Pilot, KunPeng Power, and Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis, as well as the Carmind AI Large Model. Furthermore, the real-world applications of Mornine in service and city governance will be on full display. Chery will present a replicable, scalable model for success, offering global partners a clear vision of the vast collaborative opportunities ahead.

From reconstructing the industrial chain to the global scaling of embodied intelligence, Chery is demonstrating the hardcore strength of a tech-driven automaker that prioritizes results. The 2026 Chery International Business Summit is more than a review and experience—it is a platform for deepening cooperation and exploring the intelligent future together.

Join us on April 24 to witness the real power of AI and the future of the industry!