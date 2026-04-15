Victor Oliveira’s Fresh Start Card platforms expands to help homeless people and others in need

A viral TikToker from Massachusetts, known nationally for his feel-good deeds, has launched his own fundraising platform to expand his mission of helping homeless individuals rebuild their lives.

https://www.instagram.com/freshstartcard/

Victor Oliveira’s Fresh Start Card is a specialized crowdfunding platform that allows donors to directly support individuals seeking treatment, housing, and recovery across the United States. The platform also raises funds for animals in need and for people who may simply be down on their luck and facing difficult circumstances.

But Oliveira says the mission goes deeper than financial assistance alone. Fresh Start Card is built around helping people not only receive support — but learn how to support others. The goal is to provide real guidance, accountability, and practical life skills that individuals can use long after the cameras are gone. By teaching responsibility, structure, and service, the platform aims to help people stay focused, build confidence, develop real-world skills, and avoid falling back into trouble.

One recent campaign spotlighted Chandler — a young father who was living on the streets when he made a life-changing decision: he wanted to get clean.

When Oliveira met Chandler, he didn’t ask for money. He recognized Victor from social media and asked for help.

Chandler agreed to enter treatment, and through Palm Beach Recovery Centers, a scholarship was secured to cover the cost of his program. Fresh Start Card stepped in to cover the surrounding recovery costs that treatment alone does not provide — including travel expenses, aftercare support, sober living assistance if needed, basic necessities, transportation, and stability support until employment.

Today, Chandler is out of treatment — and already paying it forward.

From This:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DS2ok74jk9Y/

To This:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUuIStsjsFm/

He is now helping some of his friends who are still living on the streets take steps toward treatment themselves. What began as one conversation has created a ripple effect.

Oliveira believes Fresh Start Card goes beyond traditional crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe. The goal, he says, is accountability and intentional impact. Individuals do not receive lump-sum payouts. Instead, Oliveira and his team actively track and thoughtfully deploy funds — paying directly for treatment, sober housing, groceries, transportation, and other recovery-related needs.

If someone ultimately decides not to pursue treatment, Fresh Start includes clear disclaimers stating that the funds will roll over to support the next person ready for change.

Fresh Start Card operates as a for-profit fundraising platform and retains an 8% boots-on-the-ground operations fee to sustain outreach efforts. Oliveira says the long-term vision is larger than a single campaign.

“I want to build an army of people,” he said. “I want boots on the ground in cities everywhere. The people we help today — once they’re stable — can become the ones helping tomorrow.”

The 36-year-old Saugus native, who now lives in Wakefield, built a following of more than 4 million TikTok users under the name “victorthegoodboss.” Through his nonprofit, The Good Project, and his direct outreach — often beginning from the driver’s side window of his car — he estimates he has helped more than 100 people off the streets and into treatment, with thousands more impacted through social media.

“Early recovery is fragile,” Oliveira said. “Stability can be the difference between lasting sobriety and going back to the streets.”

Whether it’s someone battling addiction, a father trying to rebuild, an animal in need of care, or someone simply facing a rough chapter in life, Oliveira’s message remains the same:

Everyone deserves a fresh start.

For more information about Victor Oliveira and Fresh Start Card, use the contact details below: