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City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series The World Is My Stage

ByEthan Lin

Apr 15, 2026

City View Films announced today the release of the first two episodes of its new 12-part documentary series, The World Is My Stage, featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites, widely known as “Madonna Girl Dale.” The series is now streaming on KLIPZ TV, available on ROKU and FIRE TV.

Filmed with a raw, intimate lens, The World Is My Stage follows Dale’s journey from the streets of Baltimore to becoming a recognizable performer known for bold self-expression and relentless resilience. Dale first began dancing alongside Ritchie Highway in Baltimore, Maryland, turning public performance into a way to be seen, and to claim identity on his own terms.

In the TV Series premiere, Dale shares painful and deeply personal experiences that shaped his life and identity. Reflecting on childhood trauma, sexual abuse, and his first day’s dancing on the street, Dale reveals how performance became both survival and self-expression. Raw, intimate, and deeply human, this episode introduces a powerful story of resilience, identity, and the need to be seen.

The documentary series is also supported by a complete accompanying soundtrack, featuring songs selected and produced to help tell the story on-screen, underscoring key moments, emotions, and turning points throughout Dale’s journey. The soundtrack, titled The World is My Stage (Original TV Series Soundtrack), is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, iHeart, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, and more. Listen to the soundtrack that carries the story beyond the screen.

“The World Is My Stage is about more than performance, it’s about what it costs to become yourself when the world keeps trying to erase you,” said Derek Van Cleve, Founder/Director of City View Films. “Dale’s story is honest, unfiltered, and powerful. We’re proud to bring this series to KLIPZ TV and to audiences everywhere.”

Availability

  • Watch: The World Is My Stage, Episodes 1–2 now streaming on KLIPZ TV (available on ROKU & FIRE TV)
  • Listen: The World is My Stage (Original TV Series Soundtrack), available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeart, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more

About City View Films

City View Films is an independent production company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a subsidiary of KAOZ TV. The company produces original films, documentary content, micro-series, web series, and reality programming designed for platform-first distribution and niche audiences.

Media Contact

City View Films
Email: info@cityviewfilms.com
Website: cityviewfilms.com

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Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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