Gaia Living Real Estate has received the Silver 2024 Accreditation from the AI for Business Institute, an independent body that evaluates how companies adopt and apply artificial intelligence. The accreditation followed a formal audit conducted by Professor Graham Shapiro, Trustee and Auditor of the institute, and was co-signed by Mark Hamill, the institute’s UAE President.

The audit assessed Gaia Living across nine categories tied to the AI for Business Maturity Framework. The company posted an overall score of 83.44%. Its strongest results came in project management and collaboration, where it scored 100%, and in customer and employee experience (92%), ethics and compliance (92%), and use cases, efficiencies and ROI (90%). The use cases score was raised during the review process after face-to-face discussions revealed strong, evidence-backed AI applications already in operation.

Gaia Living developed its own AI software designed to support brokers with day-to-day tasks in the Dubai property market. The tool was built to address common workflow challenges that agents face when managing listings, client communications, and market data. It was this internal technology that formed the basis of the institute’s evaluation.

“This accreditation confirms that our approach to AI is not just about keeping up with trends,” said Aslan Patov, CEO and Co-Founder of Gaia Living Real Estate. “We built something that actually helps our agents do their jobs better. Having an independent body verify that means a lot to the team.”

The audit also identified areas for growth. Leadership and strategy scored 66%, with the institute recommending a more documented approach to AI deployment. Security, data governance, and risk assessment came in at 73%, with a note around strengthening data privacy measures. Gaia Living has indicated it plans to address both areas as it works toward a higher accreditation level.

The company also publishes regular market insights and property guides through the Gaia Living blog , covering topics from area breakdowns to buying advice for first-time investors in the UAE. The AI tools developed internally have played a role in how the team researches and produces that content, as well as how it manages its growing database of available units across Dubai.

Founded in 2022, Gaia Living Real Estate is a boutique brokerage based in Dubai representing a portfolio of properties across the UAE. The company has become a trusted partner for buying or renting property in Dubai , offering services that cover sales, rentals, mortgage assistance, relocation, property management, and fit-out coordination. It served over 120 clients in 2023 with a reported 94% satisfaction rate. The firm operates from its office in Burj Al Salam, Dubai, and is led by Aslan Patov.