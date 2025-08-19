Banwa Private Island – Multi-Award-Winning Sanctuary Earns Global Recognition

Named one of Robb Report’s “50 Greatest Luxury Hotels on Earth,” Banwa Private Island continues to captivate celebrities, heads of state, and discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury, privacy, and sustainable experiences in Palawan, Philippines.

Manila, Philippines (15 August 2025) – Banwa Private Island, the ultra-exclusive private island in Palawan, Philippines, continues to solidify its standing among the world’s most exceptional destinations with its third consecutive inclusion in Robb Report’s 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels on Earth for 2025.

Robb Report’s 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels on Earth, established in 2023, celebrates the pinnacle of global hospitality. Published by Robb Report, a leading authority on luxury lifestyle since 1976, the list is meticulously curated by 26 Travel Masters—globally respected luxury travel specialists renowned for crafting extraordinary journeys for an elite international clientele. Each expert nominates their top five exceptional properties, encompassing both new openings and timeless icons across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Among them is Henry Cookson, founder of Cookson Adventures, who lauded Banwa Private Island for its extraordinary marine setting and ecological significance:

“This is one of the world’s most exclusive private islands. It’s set in a marine-protected sanctuary, and we love it for its incredible diving—it’s possible to scuba alongside whale sharks as well as encounter the rare Hawksbill turtle and blacktip reef shark.”

This latest recognition adds to Banwa Private Island’s growing list of international accolades, including the Editor’s Choice Award in The Gallivanter’s Guide 2024, being named “Private Island of the Year” by Destination Deluxe for three non-consecutive years (2020, 2022, and 2023), “Best Beach, Island or Upcountry Resort in the Philippines” by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific in 2023, “Best of the Best in Travel” by Robb Report Hong Kong in 2024, and “World’s Leading Luxury Private Island” by the World Travel Awards in 2019.

Banwa Private Island has become a preferred retreat for celebrities, heads of state, and private families seeking more than just privacy. With only six contemporary beachfront villas—each with expansive interiors, private terraces and gardens, and a full-sized spring water pool—Banwa Private Island offers an experience defined by space, serenity, and sustainability. Among the largest and most luxurious in the world, the villas provide rare comfort and complete seclusion, with discreet service staff available at a moment’s notice but never in view. Whether reserved individually or through a full island charter, each stay is designed to feel effortless, private, and deeply personalized.

Every villa reflects a careful balance between contemporary design and natural surroundings. Interiors are adorned with local materials, handwoven textiles, and custom furnishings that blend seamlessly with the tropical landscape. Expansive glass walls allow unobstructed views of the turquoise waters, while outdoor lounges and infinity-edge pools create private sanctuaries for relaxation and reflection.

Located in the heart of the Sulu Sea, Banwa Private Island is surrounded by one of the Philippines’ most biodiverse marine corridors. Each guest stay contributes to vital conservation efforts through the Aquos Foundation, which supports habitat protection and scientific research—including in one of the country’s 10 Important Sharks and Rays Areas (ISRAs). Endangered species such as the Hawksbill turtle, blacktip reef shark, and whale shark thrive in these protected waters. Guests can join a guided tour of the Tabon Bird Sanctuary on the island, as well as explore nesting areas of the Hawksbill turtle, gaining firsthand insight into the island’s vital conservation programs.

Sustainability is woven into every aspect of island life. Banwa Private Island operates its own organic farm, supplying fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs to the island’s kitchens. A self-replenishing artesian well provides natural water for drinking, bathing, and pools. The island is also uniquely mosquito-free, maintained through an entomologist-designed trapping system that eliminates the need for chemical sprays while safeguarding the delicate ecosystem. Energy needs are supplemented through solar power, and waste management follows strict environmentally friendly protocols, ensuring minimal impact on the island’s pristine environment.

Dining at Banwa Private Island is entirely bespoke—there are no menus to browse, no decisions to make. Each meal is thoughtfully crafted by the island’s chef, who takes time to understand every guest’s preferences, dietary needs, and culinary curiosities. Using the freshest ingredients from Banwa Private Island’s organic farm and surrounding seas, the chef designs personalized menus that surprise and delight. Meals are served in stunning locations chosen to suit the moment—from romantic dinners at Bantigue sandbar and sunset dining at the Platform to alfresco lunches by the pool or private garden picnics. Wine pairings, handcrafted cocktails, and locally sourced delicacies elevate every dining experience to a sensory journey.

Guests enjoy a seamless, all-inclusive island journey that extends to curated excursions, wellness treatments, and private aviation coordination. Snorkelers can explore the vibrant house reef just steps from their villas, encountering colorful corals, clownfish, and parrotfish. Adventurers can embark on trips to UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, renowned for its untouched marine biodiversity, and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, a rare underground river winding through limestone caves. Private island hopping, paddleboarding, deep-sea fishing, and guided jungle treks offer additional layers of exploration, tailored to the guest’s interests and energy.

Wellness is seamlessly integrated into the Banwa experience. Each villa features serene spaces for yoga and meditation, while the island’s wellness team provides massage treatments and personalized fitness sessions designed to refresh and energize each guest. The natural environment becomes an integral part of health and rejuvenation, with sea breezes, tropical sounds, and the rhythm of waves enhancing every restorative moment.

As The Gallivanter’s Guide noted in its 2024 review:

“The meticulous attention to detail is what makes Banwa Private Island truly special. The presence of vibrant flower bouquets that are refreshed every other day, the discreet room servicing during breakfast times, and the continuous replenishment of ice buckets and welcome treats—all without having to reach for the phone.”

“Today’s luxury traveler seeks more than privacy—they seek purpose,” said Simon Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Banwa Private Island. “Banwa Private Island delivers that rare combination of meaningful travel, uncompromising comfort, and untouched natural beauty. Every visit contributes to conservation, celebrates local culture, and offers experiences that linger in memory long after departure.”

Villa rates begin at USD 3,050 per night, with a two-night minimum stay. Full island buyouts are available upon request, offering exclusive access to the entire sanctuary for family gatherings, corporate retreats, or once-in-a-lifetime celebrations. Concierge services manage every detail, from luxury transfers and private aviation to curated excursions, ensuring each guest experiences effortless perfection from arrival to departure.

With its combination of ecological stewardship, bespoke luxury, and exceptional privacy, Banwa Private Island continues to redefine the concept of high-end travel. It stands not only as a retreat for relaxation and indulgence but also as a model for sustainable hospitality, proving that the world’s most exclusive destinations can coexist harmoniously with nature.

For more information, visit www.banwaprivateisland.com.