Split POS Celebrates 20 Years of Payment Innovation, Recognized as Best U.S. Payment Processor in 2025

Split POS: Empowering Entrepreneurs and Revolutionizing Payments Nationwide

Split POS and its affiliate, Split First ATM, celebrate 20 years of providing cutting-edge payment processing solutions to businesses nationwide. With nearly $2 billion processed annually, Split POS has solidified its position as an industry leader, earning the prestigious title of “ Best Payment Processing Company in the U.S. for 2025 ” from Best of Best Review. This recognition underscores their commitment to driving innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and reducing costs for businesses.

A Legacy of Entrepreneurial Empowerment

For two decades, Split POS has distinguished itself as not just a payment processing provider, but a platform for entrepreneurship. The company has turned independent agents into successful business owners, equipping them with the tools needed to create lasting, residual-income streams. Their business model is centered on partnership, offering customized solutions for merchants and agents alike.

Hasan Ali, Business Development Director at Split First ATM, has played a pivotal role in expanding Split POS’s mission of agent empowerment. “Agents are not just salespeople,” Ali says. “They are entrepreneurs building sustainable portfolios that can transform their futures.” Ali’s leadership has been instrumental in helping agents create long-term businesses that generate steady income.

Through innovative programs like dual pricing and cash discount systems, Split POS helps businesses streamline their operations, significantly reducing transaction costs. These features have made Split POS a popular choice among merchants looking for smarter, more cost-effective solutions.

Recognition for Excellence in Payment Processing

On August 18, 2025, Split POS and Split First ATM were honored with the “Best Payment Processing Company in the U.S. for 2025” award, celebrating their longstanding legacy and their ability to adapt to an ever-changing industry.

Key factors in the recognition include:

Proven Legacy : Nearly $2 billion processed annually.

: Nearly $2 billion processed annually. Nationwide Reach : Serving a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises.

: Serving a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises. Innovative Solutions : Including dual pricing and advanced POS systems.

: Including dual pricing and advanced POS systems. Commitment to Agent Empowerment: Ongoing mentorship and training for agents.

This recognition highlights the company’s consistent performance in the highly competitive payment processing market, with a focus on delivering exceptional value to both agents and merchants.

Growth Driven by Relationships, Not Aggressive Marketing

Split POS has grown primarily through referrals and word-of-mouth, building strong relationships with clients and agents. This grassroots approach has fostered a reputation for reliability and trust, which has allowed the company to thrive without the need for aggressive marketing tactics. As Split POS grows its digital presence, its reputation continues to attract a wider audience of businesses and agents nationwide.

“Trust and results speak louder than any ad campaign,” says Hasan Ali. “Our clients and agents know that we prioritize their success. That’s why we’ve been able to build a business that is both scalable and sustainable.”

The Future of Payments: Innovation and Opportunity

As the payments industry continues to evolve, Split POS remains at the forefront of innovation. The company has consistently adapted to technological changes, transitioning from bulky, outdated systems to modern, mobile-first solutions that meet the demands of today’s businesses.

For merchants, this means access to cutting-edge tools that simplify operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. For agents, it presents the opportunity to build a portfolio in one of the most lucrative industries today, with long-term stability and independence.

Looking ahead, Split POS is poised to accelerate its growth, expanding its offerings and continuing to lead the way in payment solutions. As businesses and agents alike look for ways to stay ahead of the competition, Split POS provides a pathway to long-term success in the rapidly changing payments landscape.

Building an Ecosystem of Opportunity

Split POS and Split First ATM are proving that payment processing is much more than just a service—it’s a platform for empowerment. By offering tools and resources that reduce costs for merchants and create residual income for agents, Split POS is fostering an ecosystem of opportunity for entrepreneurs across the nation.

For agents, it’s about building a lasting career in a stable, growing industry. For merchants, it’s about accessing the most modern, efficient, and cost-effective payment solutions available.

About Split POS

Split POS, a subsidiary of Split First ATM, has been a trusted leader in payment processing for over two decades. Based in Tampa, Florida, the company offers a wide range of merchant services, including credit card processing, POS systems, and ATM solutions. With a focus on empowering both merchants and agents, Split POS is committed to providing flexible, cost-effective solutions tailored to meet the needs of every business.

Media Contact:

Hasan Ali

Business Development Director

Split POS

Email: hasan@splitpos.com

Split POS Website: https://www.splitpos.com/

Split First ATM Website: https://www.splitfirstatm.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paymentprocessor/