Apple’s Foldable iPhone to Feature Four Cameras and Touch ID

ByDayne Lee

Aug 28, 2025

Little by little, the much-rumored foldable iPhone is moving closer to reality. According to a new report, Apple’s first foldable phone is expected to arrive in the fall of 2026 and will feature a book-style design that opens vertically into a small tablet.

The device is said to include four cameras: two on the back, one on the inside, and one on the front. Unlike current iPhones, it will not feature Face ID, instead opting for Touch ID built into the power button — a setup already used in some iPads.

Hardware and Display Features

The foldable iPhone will reportedly use new screen technology aimed at minimizing the crease in the unfolded display. It will also ship with Apple’s in-house C2 modem, the same chip planned for the iPhone 18 Pro, and will not include a physical SIM card slot.

These details match predictions made earlier this year by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested the device will feature a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, and measure just 9–9.5mm thick when folded.

The foldable is part of a three-year strategy to refresh Apple’s iPhone lineup. This begins with the launch of the iPhone 17 Air in September 2025, followed by the foldable in 2026, and culminating in the “iPhone 20” in 2027 — an anniversary model rumored to feature curved glass edges all around.

If accurate, the report outlines one of the most significant shakeups in Apple’s iPhone lineup in years.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s move into foldables is less about being first and more about timing. By 2026, the foldable market will be more mature, and Apple is betting it can deliver a version that’s sleeker, more polished, and backed by its ecosystem. The risk is that excitement over foldables may plateau before Apple enters, but history shows that Apple often arrives late and still manages to dominate once it gets the formula right.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

