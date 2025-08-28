NYAYAM Announces Launch of AI-Powered Legal Assistant to Democratize Legal Access

NYAYAM, an innovative legal technology platform, is proud to announce the official launch of its AI-powered legal assistant designed to revolutionize how Americans interact with the legal system. Founded by Manoj Malineni, NYAYAM seeks to address a critical issue within the U.S. legal system: the lack of affordable legal services. While legal representation can be out of reach for many, especially those in low-income or rural communities, NYAYAM leverages artificial intelligence to provide instant, accurate, and accessible legal insights to individuals nationwide.

By utilizing advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, NYAYAM empowers individuals to access the legal guidance they need across various areas of law, including employment, housing, consumer protection, family law, and more. This platform is designed to eliminate geographic, economic, and language barriers, ensuring that justice is accessible to all Americans, regardless of their financial or social standing.

Bridging the Justice Gap

In the United States, over 80% of low-income Americans’ civil legal needs go unmet, with the average cost of legal fees ranging from $200 to $500 per hour. The justice gap is particularly stark in rural areas where legal representation is often unavailable. NYAYAM aims to close this gap by offering free or affordable legal information, available 24/7 and accessible from any location.

“Access to legal information should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. We built NYAYAM to democratize legal access for all Americans,” said Manoj Malineni, Founder of NYAYAM. “Our platform gives individuals the power to understand their rights under the law, empowering them to take informed actions in critical moments, whether facing eviction, starting a business, or navigating family disputes.”

AI Technology That Understands Legal Complexities

NYAYAM’s AI is designed to go beyond simple keyword searches. Unlike traditional legal resources, NYAYAM’s AI technology understands legal concepts, interprets complex statutory language, and synthesizes case law, federal and state statutes, and legal precedents. This allows the platform to provide tailored, jurisdiction-specific guidance in plain English, addressing the unique legal concerns of users across all 50 states.

The platform is continually updated to reflect changes in law, incorporating new Supreme Court decisions, circuit court rulings, legislative changes, and updates from regulatory bodies such as the EEOC, FTC, and CFPB. This ensures that users always receive the most current legal insights.

A Personalized Legal Experience for All Americans

NYAYAM’s sophisticated AI system can help users navigate a wide range of legal issues, including:

Employment and labor law

Landlord-tenant disputes

Consumer protection and debt collection

Family law and divorce

Immigration law

Criminal law and constitutional rights

Small business and contract law

Social Security and benefits

Healthcare and insurance rights

Whether dealing with an eviction notice in California, a traffic violation in Florida, or understanding workers’ rights in New York, NYAYAM provides personalized, state-specific legal information, empowering individuals to understand their rights and navigate legal challenges without the need for costly legal consultations.

Eliminating Barriers to Justice

One of NYAYAM’s key features is its commitment to breaking down the barriers that often prevent people from accessing legal help. The platform provides 24/7 access to legal information, making it possible for users to get the guidance they need anytime, anywhere. In addition, NYAYAM offers multilingual support, including Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese, to ensure that non-English speakers can also access vital legal resources.

With its user-friendly interface, NYAYAM is designed to be accessible to individuals with no legal background, simplifying complex legal concepts into actionable steps. The platform’s goal is to empower users by providing them with the tools they need to assert their rights and take legal action when necessary.

Commitment to Ethics, Privacy, and Compliance

While NYAYAM offers legal information through its AI platform, it strictly adheres to American Bar Association guidelines and state bar regulations. The platform makes it clear that it provides legal information, not legal advice, and always recommends consultation with licensed attorneys for more complex matters. NYAYAM’s AI is designed to complement, not replace, legal professionals, ensuring that users receive accurate guidance while respecting the practice of law.

Data privacy is another priority for NYAYAM. The platform ensures that every interaction is protected by bank-grade encryption, and adheres to attorney-client privilege standards. Users can trust that their legal queries are confidential and that NYAYAM does not sell or share data with third parties.

The Road Ahead: A More Just Society

NYAYAM’s ultimate mission is to make the ideal of “equal justice under law” a reality for all Americans, regardless of their income or background. By expanding access to legal information, NYAYAM aims to create a more just society where individuals have the power to protect their rights and navigate the legal system with confidence.

“We are at the beginning of a legal revolution,” said Malineni. “NYAYAM’s vision is to transform how Americans access legal resources, ensuring that understanding your rights is no longer a privilege but a fundamental right for all.”

About NYAYAM

NYAYAM is an AI-powered legal assistant platform designed to provide Americans with free and affordable access to legal information. The platform delivers personalized, jurisdiction-specific legal insights across a wide range of legal issues, including employment, housing, consumer protection, and more. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence, NYAYAM simplifies the legal process and makes it accessible to everyone, regardless of income or location. With a commitment to ethics, privacy, and compliance, NYAYAM is helping to bridge the justice gap and create a more equitable legal system.

Media Contact

Manoj Malineni

NYAYAM, Founder

Email: manoj@wozart.com

Website

LinkedIn

X