Apple Reportedly Eyeing Foldable iPhone and iPad Launches in Coming Years

Apple appears to be advancing into the foldable device market with plans for a foldable iPhone and a giant foldable iPad, according to multiple reports. Known for its deliberate approach to new technologies, the company is reportedly focusing on two devices: a foldable iPhone with a larger screen than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and a massive foldable iPad that unfolds to roughly 20 inches.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple’s foldable iPhone, which has been in development for several years, could debut as early as 2026, though this timeline might extend to 2027. Bloomberg adds that the larger foldable device—a hybrid between an iPad and a desktop monitor—has been Apple’s primary focus and is expected to launch in 2028. The company has been refining the product to ensure a seamless user experience, particularly by addressing a common issue in foldables: the visible crease where the screen folds.

Apple’s foldable iPhone is envisioned as a device with a screen larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, designed to compete with the foldable offerings from rivals like Samsung and Google. Meanwhile, the foldable iPad aims to expand the possibilities of portable computing. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman describes it as a “single, uninterrupted piece of glass,” with prototypes showing progress toward achieving a “nearly invisible” crease. While Apple hopes to eliminate the crease entirely, it remains uncertain whether this goal will be fully realized in the final product.

The foldable iPad is said to resemble two iPad Pros placed side by side when unfolded, making it larger than most laptops. Despite its size, the device is expected to operate on a hybrid version of iPadOS rather than Apple’s macOS. Reports suggest this high-end device won’t come cheap, aligning with Apple’s positioning in the premium segment of the market.

Foldable devices from competitors like Samsung and Google have already gained traction, but Apple has been cautious, prioritizing durability and usability in its approach. Past rumors suggested a 2025 launch for a foldable iPhone, but technical challenges, including durability concerns, appear to have delayed the project.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm these developments, its move into foldables could reshape expectations for the category. However, the premium pricing hinted at in reports raises questions about how widely accessible these products will be. If Apple can deliver on its promise of a crease-free screen and robust usability, it may reshape consumer expectations in the foldable market—but success is far from guaranteed.

Featured Image courtesy of SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

