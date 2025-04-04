DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

TikTok to Shut Down Instagram Rival TikTok Notes

ByHilary Ong

Apr 4, 2025

TikTok to Shut Down Instagram Rival TikTok Notes

Lemon8, a lifestyle app owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is taking off. It’s recently emerged as one of the leading alternatives as TikTok Notes gets ready to fade into the sunset. Launched in Japan in 2020, Lemon8 offers a variety of features that enhance the user experience, making it a compelling choice for those seeking engaging content sharing methods. As TikTok fumbles, it’s pushing Lemon8 as the alternative for creators who loved TikTok Notes.

User Experience and Features of Lemon8

Finally, the app makes it easy for users to share their slideshows and photo collections with others. It replicates the TikTok Notes experience while building upon it with new, groundbreaking features. Lemon8 allows users to explore customized scrolls named “Following” and “For You.” This interactive feature makes for an entertaining, dynamic and deeply personal experience. This format is like Instagram and Pinterest, which makes this content very engaging to a wide audience seeking visual inspiration.

Since its launch, Lemon8 has rapidly reached beyond Japan, with its reach spreading across the US and Southeast Asia markets. As of November 2023, the app has gained roughly 12.5 million active users per month globally. Such remarkable growth is a testament to its increasing popularity in the highly competitive world of social media. Consumers are not mechanically different, and users can use Lemon8 with ease through their TikTok accounts. This configuration makes it super easy to combine or integrate both platforms together.

Cross-sharing capabilities between TikTok and Lemon8 take user engagement a step further, allowing users to easily share their photo content. This feature too is a win for Lemon8. While this feature does help Lemon8, it helps users migrate from TikTok Notes as it sunsets. TikTok knows exactly what it’s doing by staging this highly produced Lemon8 debut to strengthen its case that it deserves a choice. This update provides users additional ways to share content.

Author’s Opinion

Lemon8’s rise as a TikTok Notes replacement demonstrates the competitive nature of the social media landscape. With its engaging features and seamless integration with TikTok, it offers users an appealing alternative. The rapid growth of the app and its cross-platform sharing capabilities suggest it’s a strong contender for users seeking dynamic and visually-driven content creation.

Featured image credit: Solen Feyissa via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

OpenAI Makes Its New Image Generator Available to All Users
Apr 4, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Protesters Target Tesla Showrooms in Defiance Against Elon Musk’s Government Role
Apr 3, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Era Drives Companies to Rebrand, Not Abandon, DEI Initiatives
Apr 3, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801