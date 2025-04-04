Roblox Teams Up with Google to Boost Advertising

Roblox, the hugely popular online gaming platform, recently unveiled a trio of strategic partnerships helping to boost its ad offerings. Since its inception, the company has partnered with industry leaders like Cint, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science (IAS), Kantar and Nielsen. This new initiative allows advertisers to reach 75+ million daily active users. It’s largely been about appealing to the energetic Gen Z demographic.

As part of an ongoing international partnership, Roblox has teamed up with Google. Together, they give advertisers the ability to more easily buy, plan and scale its Rewarded Video and other immersive ad formats. This collaboration allows advertisers to leverage Google Ad Manager for placing their video ad buys directly on the Roblox platform. These advancements are a huge milestone in establishing robust advertising technologies like programmatic into the gaming ecosystem.

Rewarded Video Ads Show High Engagement Rates

Roblox players can recently earn in-game rewards by watching full-screen video advertisements of up to 30 seconds. Early internal tests of the Rewarded Video ad units have already posted industry-leading completion rates over 80%. The 79 percent engagement rate indicates that users are not averse to these ads. They say that they are most motivated by the intrinsic rewards, all of which come from watching them.

The rollout of these ad formats provides game developers with more ways to monetize. By introducing video ads, creators can offer players multiple opportunities to receive rewards within their games. This two-pronged benefit furthers Roblox’s goal of democratizing development and supporting improved user experience to boot.

The immersive Roblox ad formats extend beyond games into other Roblox online experiences. This helps unlock groundbreaking programmatic advertising opportunities for brands and advertising agencies. Roblox’s direct purchase capabilities present advertisers with a powerful means of reaching the platform’s extensive user base. This new strategy has helped foster a bold and engaging advertising environment. It allows the deeper connections between brands and young audiences to live, more engagingly and authentically.

Roblox is an attention magnet for today’s primarily Gen Z audience. This combination creates an appealing platform for advertisers looking to engage with this demographic. The company’s incredible user engagement metrics offer a resoundingly confident starting point for future advertising expansion.

Author’s Opinion Roblox’s partnerships, particularly with Google, are an important step toward establishing the platform as a dominant player in the advertising space. The integration of programmatic ad technologies and highly engaging rewarded video ads offers a sustainable monetization model for both developers and advertisers, while appealing directly to the platform’s key audience.

Featured image credit: ItsZekom via DeviantArt

