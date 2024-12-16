Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro Delivers AI Power and 25 Hours of Battery Life

Samsung has officially unveiled its Galaxy Book 5 Pro laptops in South Korea, showcasing cutting-edge features designed to leverage artificial intelligence. Available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, the devices are powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake-based Core Ultra processors, marking Samsung’s strong push into AI-driven computing.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro boasts 2.8K AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung’s Vision Booster technology, ensuring excellent visibility even under challenging lighting. Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of quad speakers with discrete tweeters and woofers, along with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung claims an impressive battery life of up to 25 hours—four hours more than its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro.

At the heart of the device’s appeal is its integration of AI-enhanced features. The laptop’s NPU delivers 47 TOPS of AI performance, enabling new capabilities like “AI Select.” This tool allows users to circle any on-screen element for instant web searches, text extraction from images, or QR code scanning. Adapted from Google’s Circle to Search, this marks the first laptop to include the feature.

The webcam also benefits from AI advancements, offering an HDR mode that combines multiple exposure levels for improved color accuracy and clarity. Samsung suggests this makes video calls and recordings far superior compared to traditional webcams.

With its premium build, AI-driven features, and impressive battery life, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro positions itself as a compelling choice for power users and tech enthusiasts.

Featured image courtesy of DonanimHaber

