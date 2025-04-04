Google Launches End-to-End Encryption for Gmail Workspace

Google recently released a new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature for Gmail enterprise users. Through this upgrade, we’re looking to establish as much data privacy and security as possible for businesses. This excellent feature prevents Google from being able to see what’s in users’ inboxes. In so doing, it gives organizations more power to control what they do with their data.

The E2EE feature will allow a designated “Super Admin” to manage the encryption keys required for sending and receiving emails. This persistent encryption ability protects the organization’s sensitive data by remaining encrypted. This makes it so that the data can’t be saved on third-party servers or devices. Google proudly touts that this new feature will now go a step further and encrypt the body of emails—including attachments. This improvement provides a new level of protection for your most sensitive communications.

Google’s Commitment to Data Privacy and Security

The E2EE feature is presently in beta. It is actively marketed to all Workspace users on Enterprise Plus and Assured Controls plans. Google says it will roll this feature out to more users in the coming months, until it is made available to all users.

Google has stated that “the emails are protected using encryption keys controlled by the customer and not available to Google servers, providing enhanced data privacy and security.” This large technological leap has created a new and easier way to manage enterprise content. No longer burdened by the cumbersome S/MIME configuration process or the burden of certificate management often associated with email encryption.

Organizational users have the ability to send encrypted emails to other members of their organization. They are able to send messages to outside recipients, including those without Gmail addresses. Since the content of these encrypted emails can’t be read from a third-party inbox, this ensures that sensitive information stays safe.

Simplifying Encryption Management for IT Teams

Google has rolled out a new feature that eases the burden on IT teams. They can force every other recipient, not just Gmail users, to have to use a limited form of Gmail when sending encrypted messages. “The functionality we’re launching will add a brand new form of encryption to the CSE feature-set and give organizations a new seamless way to exchange encrypted messages,” explained a Google spokesperson.

Google is deeply committed to security, especially for our users. After announcing the feature in March 2022, in December 2022 the company started testing client-side encryption with select Workspace users. The new E2EE as introduced expands on this existing CSE framework.

Google says it will be adding more improvements to this feature in the coming months. In addition, we’ll be rolling out a feature in the coming months that lets you send your encrypted messages straight to any Gmail inbox. Later this year, we’ll roll out this feature to all email inboxes. This expansion definitely shows Google’s commitment to offering strong email security solutions everywhere, and to everyone.

