The Ascent Group Fortifies US Market Dominance by Adding Fund Admin Veteran, Skyler Steinke as Managing Director, USA

New York, NY – April 2, 2025 – The Ascent Group, a leading global fund administration firm, today announced the appointment of Skyler Steinke as Managing Director, USA. This strategic hire underscores the $40B AUA fund administrator’s commitment to expanding its presence in the United States and reinforcing its position as a technology-driven leader for both traditional and digital asset funds.

The Board of The Ascent Group, added:

“Skyler’s appointment significantly enhances our ability to serve US clients with our proven technology and service model. Our robust infrastructure, developed to handle both traditional fund structures and complex digital asset strategies, combined with Skyler’s deep fund operations, digital assets, tokenization and blockchain knowledge, will provide US fund managers with unparalleled support as they navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and seek to capitalize on new opportunities.”

With over 20 years of experience in the fund administration industry, including 10+ years focused on digital assets and blockchain, Steinke brings a wealth of expertise to the firm including building tokenization and Gen AI solutions and workflows for fund administrators. He has been pivotal in launching and servicing many of the first digital asset funds in the industry since 2015, while also leading traditional fund administration initiatives, from hedge funds and private credit funds to private equity and real estate funds.

His appointment comes at a time when both traditional and digital asset fund managers are seeking robust and innovative solutions to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

“Joining Ascent represents a unique opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology while maintaining a client-first approach,” said Skyler Steinke, Managing Director, USA at The Ascent Group. “In an industry where finding the right balance between automation and personalized service is crucial, Ascent’s innovative platform allows us to scale efficiently without compromising on client support. This is especially important as demand continues to rise from both traditional and digital asset funds in the US market.”

Key Benefits for US Clients:

Proven track record with $40B AUA on their platform, comprising a balanced portfolio of traditional, digital assets, and tokenized funds.

23 offices globally to support multi-jurisdictional capital deployment.

Proprietary technology enabling daily NAV calculations and real-time updates across diverse fund types.

Real-time blockchain reporting that can be run on demand by GP /fund managers

Depth and breadth of fund tokenization expertise across many asset classes and jurisdictions

In-house developed e-KYC compliance hub “One Constellation” for real-time monitoring and digital onboarding.

Straight-through processing from accounting systems to client portals, enhancing operational efficiency for both traditional and digital funds.

Scalable solutions capable of handling tens of millions of trades per month for high-frequency trading strategies.

Balance of cutting-edge technology and personalized client service to meet the needs of both institutional and alternative investment clients.

Expanding US-based operations and support team to deliver comprehensive local service coverage.

Privately owned fund administrator allows for agile decision-making without the consolidation challenges faced by PE-backed competitors.

Ascent’s continued expansion in the US market comes on the heels of the recent Digital Asset Summit in New York, which highlighted the growing institutional interest in both traditional and digital assets and the need for sophisticated fund administration solutions. The strategic growth is driven by changing US regulations, new fund launches, potential conversions from legacy administrators, and existing clients expanding their fund offerings.

About The Ascent Group:

The Ascent Group is an Independent Global Fund Administrator with over $40 billion in assets under administration (AUA), balanced between traditional, digital assets, and tokenized funds. With 23 offices in 13 jurisdictions, Ascent delivers comprehensive and customized solutions to asset managers, family offices, capital markets and private clients. Known for its proprietary technology and agile decision-making, Ascent has become a global leader in both traditional, digital assets, and tokenized fund administration, leveraging deep industry knowledge, local expertise, and an unwavering focus on client satisfaction let by experienced Managing Directors and dedicated professionals.

For more information about The Ascent Group and its services, please visit: The Ascent Group Website