Fuel, Fitness, Focus: Entrepreneur Sean Degnan’s Take on Modern Leadership.

Blending Business, Fitness, and Leadership

Sean Degnan, recently named one of Westchester County’s 40 Under 40 Business Leaders of 2024, has announced the upcoming ACE Men’s Leadership Summit, scheduled for October 2025. The event, organized through his company ACE (Action Cultivates Excellence), co-founded with Dave Reggina, host of the globally streamed “No Snooze Podcast” and upcoming author of the book “30 Lessons to Lead”. The Summit will serve as a platform for men seeking to redefine leadership through discipline, resilience, and personal development.

Recognized for his multi-dimensional career as an entrepreneur, athlete, and leadership mentor, Degnan has consistently bridged the worlds of business, fitness, and community building. His leadership philosophy emphasizes balance between professional excellence, physical strength, and personal growth, creating a holistic approach to success that distinguishes him within competitive fields.

Athletic Foundation and Competitive Drive

Degnan’s journey began on the football field, where he competed as a college athlete. The discipline developed during his athletic career has continued to shape his pursuits as an entrepreneur and leader. His recent athletic achievements underscore this commitment: in 2025 he competed in Hyrox Las Vegas, completed two half marathons, and achieved a two-year goal of running 50 miles on foot in a single effort.

This personal dedication to endurance and challenge reflects the foundation of his leadership style. “For me, fitness is more than training—it’s about discipline and resilience that carry into every part of life,” said Degnan. His integration of fitness principles into business and leadership sets him apart from peers who often specialize in one area alone.

Entrepreneurial Ventures and Community Impact

As Managing Partner of The Sailhouse, a premier waterfront restaurant in Tarrytown, New York, Degnan has established a destination that combines hospitality and community culture. His entrepreneurial work also extends to All in 1 Commercial Cleaning, a company he has co-owned since 2017, helping build its presence as a reliable service provider in the region.

Through these ventures, Degnan has demonstrated a capacity to scale businesses while remaining rooted in community relationships. His entrepreneurial success has been recognized by the business community, further solidified by his selection as one of Westchester County’s 40 Under 40 honorees in 2024.

ACE: Action Cultivates Excellence

The foundation of Degnan’s current work lies in ACE, the men’s leadership and personal development company he co-founded with Dave Reggina in 2024. ACE provides coaching, mentorship, and structured programming designed to help men embrace a modern form of leadership that balances resilience with vulnerability. Both Degnan and Reggina have been very transparent about their struggles in the past, and how having something like ACE would have been extremely beneficial. They have turned their pain into passion, and have announced their third exclusive leadership summit.

Hundreds of men have participated in ACE initiatives, guided by the company’s mission to cultivate excellence through deliberate action. Hosting over 35 events in just 18 months of business, the upcoming ACE Men’s Leadership Summit in October 2025 represents a significant milestone, bringing together leaders, professionals, and athletes for a comprehensive experience focused on growth, accountability, and community.

Personal Mission and Inspiration

At the core of Degnan’s pursuits lies a deeply personal mission: honoring the legacy of his late father, Jack Degnan. This commitment to living with purpose informs every aspect of his work, from entrepreneurship to fitness and leadership.

“Everything I do is rooted in the pursuit of excellence and daily gratitude,” Degnan explained. “It’s about pushing limits, living with intention and following up with consistent, massive action.”

This dedication is further reflected in his holistic brand centered on fuel, fitness, and focus—three interconnected areas that define his philosophy of growth and leadership.

Looking Ahead

In addition to his upcoming summit, Degnan is preparing for his wedding to his fiancée Jackie in November 2025. This personal milestone parallels his professional and athletic endeavors, creating a year defined by leadership, growth, and transformation.

With ventures spanning hospitality, commercial services, and leadership development, Sean Degnan represents a model of modern entrepreneurship that transcends single industries. His integration of fitness, discipline, and personal development into his business approach sets a standard for leaders seeking balance in an increasingly complex world.

About Sean Degnan

Sean Degnan is an entrepreneur, athlete, and leadership mentor recognized as one of Westchester County’s 40 Under 40 Business Leaders of 2024. He is the Managing Partner of The Sailhouse, a waterfront restaurant in Tarrytown, NY, Co-Owner of All in 1 Commercial Cleaning, and Co-Founder of ACE (Action Cultivates Excellence), a men’s leadership and personal development company. A lifelong athlete, Sean’s philosophy blends business, fitness, and leadership into a holistic framework for success. His mission is rooted in honoring his late father’s legacy while guiding others toward discipline, resilience, and purposeful living.

Media Contact

Sean Degnan

Entrepreneur

ACE Action Cultivates Excellence, The Sailhouse, All in 1 Commercial Cleaning

Email: spdegnan@gmail.com

Websites:

www.seandegnan.com

www.acesanctuary.com

www.thesailhousetarrytown.com

www.ai1solutions.com

Instagram