DBiM Unveils Groundbreaking AI Agent Platform to Power the Next Wave of Metaverse Commerce

DBiM (Doing Business in Metaverse) has officially announced its rise as a cutting-edge AI Agent-driven platform aimed at transforming the global digital economy through immersive, intelligent metaverse services. Leveraging rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and virtual technologies, DBiM is developing a platform that goes beyond virtual presence — enabling autonomous agents to facilitate real-world business transactions, virtual exhibitions, and immersive economic environments.

Breaking Barriers with AI Agents and a Unified Metaverse OS

Founded in 2021, DBiM’s core mission is to build a metaverse economic service platform powered by next-generation AI Agents. At the heart of this vision is a proprietary AI Operating System (AI OS), designed to deliver modular development tools, standardized APIs, real-time data analysis, and seamless cross-platform metaverse infrastructure. This foundational tech will enable businesses and users to co-create, interact, and thrive in digitally simulated environments.

By equipping users with AI-driven agents and customizable VR environments, DBiM is enabling small businesses to compete on a global scale without the limitations of geography or cost.”

Tapping into a $92.5 Billion Opportunity

According to iResearch, the global virtual goods and services industry reached $4.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $14.1 billion by 2030. Even more striking is the expected growth of metaverse scene construction services, forecasted to reach $92.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 48.9%. These figures highlight massive potential for platforms like DBiM, which are already positioning themselves at the forefront of this virtual economic transformation.

The second driving factor comes from the founder team’s simple vision, which was born from their past experiences. It is understood that several members of the DBiM founding team have experience in cross-border trade. In the traditional model, they felt the huge impact of geographical distance, communication barriers, and business communication efficiency on cross-border trade. This pushed them to find a more convenient and efficient way to provide convenience for cross-border trade practitioners, especially for smaller businesses. Therefore, they sought professionals from traditional foreign trade, cross-border digital trade, AI machine learning, finance, and other fields to form a team and began to fully invest in the metaverse field in 2021.

The most important factor is the underlying support from technological progress. With the rapid development of the AI industry, especially the iteration of general-purpose Agents, DBiM can build a comprehensive “metaverse economic service platform” on this basis. In DBiM’s plan, it will create a customized “AI OS” for the metaverse. This OS will serve as the intelligent hub and technical foundation for the entire ecosystem, providing standardized development tools, API interfaces, AI algorithm modules, data processing and analysis capabilities, and metaverse infrastructure services. This will ensure the platform’s openness, scalability, and efficient collaboration.

While focusing on the future, DBiM is also going all out to do a good job in the present. It is understood that by utilizing VR, AR, 3D modeling, and AI technology, DBiM is getting involved in virtual world scene construction services. It is collaborating with multiple enterprises on aspects such as virtual world exhibition construction, model production support, scene activity configuration, multimedia audio and video production, as well as AI agent research, development, and training services. In addition, the company’s DBiM.com, a SaaS platform that integrates VR editing tools, content, and AI agents, has been recognized by many customers.

Looking ahead, DBiM plans to integrate all of its current websites into its virtual world platform. With the expectation that OPENAI will join and accelerate its development in the general Agent field, DBiM will focus on creating AI Agents to transcend physical limitations and simulate interactive experiences in the virtual world. It will create various immersive virtual space experiences and activities for users, including VR showrooms, virtual business exhibitions, virtual social events, virtual live broadcasts, and virtual concerts. This will enable businesses to create, publish, and maintain engaging and interactive virtual environments tailored to their unique business scenarios.

About DBiM

DBiM ( www.dbim.com ) is a world’s leading AI Agent-powered metaverse economic service platform. By building a prosperous, open, and sustainable autonomous agent-driven metaverse economy, DBiM leads the next generation of digital business civilization and shapes a future of integrated virtual-physical commerce.