Google to Mandate Developer Verification for Android Apps Distributed Outside Play Store

Google announced on Monday that it will expand developer verification requirements beyond the Play Store to all Android app distribution methods. Starting in 2026, any certified Android device will only accept apps from verified developers, whether they come from third-party stores or through sideloading.

The company said the change is aimed at cutting down on malware, fraud, and data theft by eliminating anonymity in app distribution. Google’s data shows that malware is over 50 times more common from sideloaded apps than from Play Store downloads, where verification has been in place since 2023.

Rollout Timeline

Google will open early access to the new system in October 2025. Verification becomes mandatory in March 2026, with full enforcement beginning in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand by September 2026, and expanding globally from 2027.

Impact on Developers

Developers will have to provide legal names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers. Independent developers may opt to register as businesses for privacy reasons, though Google says student and hobbyist developers will have access to separate account options.

The move mirrors Apple’s identity requirements introduced in the EU under the Digital Services Act. While Google insists Android will remain open to sideloading, anonymity will no longer be possible.

The update could significantly reshape Android’s ecosystem. For larger developers, the requirements are unlikely to be a major hurdle. But for smaller, independent developers in emerging markets, the added compliance may become a costly barrier.

What The Author Thinks Google’s push to verify every app developer is a logical step in fighting malware, but it risks squeezing out small independent creators who give Android much of its diversity. If compliance proves too burdensome, the platform could shift toward being dominated by big players — the very dynamic Google has long positioned itself against compared to Apple’s walled garden.

Featured image credit: Alexander London via Unsplash

