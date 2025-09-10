AML Watcher Announces Availability of its Proprietary Database Over MCP Server

— AML Watcher today announced availability of its databases over MCP server for integration with agentic workflows. Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard that lets AI agents connect directly to AML Watcher’s sanctions, watchlists, and PEP databases.

AML Watcher’s MCP server integration gives compliance teams fast, flexible access to risk data by bypassing complex legacy integrations.

Agentic AI is reshaping how institutions investigate risk, triage alerts, and close cases. AML Watcher has helped thousands of businesses streamline screening and decisioning with AI enabled case management, but AI is only as strong as the data it can trust. In risk based compliance, accuracy ultimately hinges on jurisdiction specific regulations and a firm’s risk appetite being mapped to high quality AML data.

“Great AI needs great data. MCP server integration securely streams AML Watcher’s continuously updated sanctions, watchlist, and PEP intelligence into your AI workflows, so teams can apply jurisdiction specific AML rules aligned to their risk appetite in real time, without complex integrations.”

— Khurram A., CEO, AML Watcher

Why is MCP-based Integration Vital for AI Powered Compliance?

Most compliance teams struggle with long, expensive integrations just to get data flowing into their workflows.

AML Watcher’s proprietary dataset delivers that foundation at scale, with sanctions coverage across 215+ regimes, 2.6M+ PEP profiles, global reach across 235+ countries and territories, multilingual search in 80+ languages, and refresh cycles as fast as every 15 minutes. This depth and freshness help clients cut noise, improve match quality, and materially lower costs, contributing to outcomes like empowering 10,000+ businesses, saving $25 million in compliance costs, and reducing screening costs by 50 percent.

With AML Watcher MCP server, organizations can now bring that same data directly into their agentic workflows on demand, securely, programmatically, and without heavy integrations. MCP turns AML Watcher’s risk intelligence into structured, machine readable context for AI tools, accelerating time to value while keeping teams in control of the data they actually need.

What Businesses get with AML Watcher MCP server?

Businesses get direct connectivity for AI agents through a standardized MCP key that connects your AI tools to AML Watcher’s databases.



Institutions get instant access to a global, real-time database of high risk entities.



Businesses lower integration friction and compliance costs with straightforward extraction and predictable pricing.



Financial Institutions aiming for automation benefit from structured, machine-readable responses ready for workflow automation and AI decisioning.

Availability

AML Watcher database integration through MCP is now available for clients worldwide. Learn how MCP transforms your compliance workflows. Request a demo today at amlwatcher.com.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher’s proprietary database is maintained by an in-house research team and updated frequently to keep pace with global changes. Security documentation, including ISO 27001 certification, is available for review on the website. Headquarters and regional offices are listed on our site, including Dover, DE, Dubai, Singapore, and Lahore.

Contact Info:

Name: Bakhtawar Bokhari

Organization: AML Watcher

Website: amlwatcher.com